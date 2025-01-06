iifl-logo-icon 1
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.01
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

Imagica. Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-266.64

-404.03

-155.17

-153

Depreciation

-95.61

-242.7

-92.42

-94.47

Tax paid

0

0

0

35.86

Working capital

-169.88

-225.68

6.46

-46.34

Other operating items

Operating

-532.13

-872.41

-241.13

-257.94

Capital expenditure

1.54

104.26

15.98

4.81

Free cash flow

-530.58

-768.15

-225.15

-253.13

Equity raised

-859.64

294.45

904.28

1,074.04

Investing

0

-22.8

0.01

0

Financing

113.99

99.48

127.46

2,067.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,276.24

-397.02

806.59

2,888.86

