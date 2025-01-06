Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-266.64
-404.03
-155.17
-153
Depreciation
-95.61
-242.7
-92.42
-94.47
Tax paid
0
0
0
35.86
Working capital
-169.88
-225.68
6.46
-46.34
Other operating items
Operating
-532.13
-872.41
-241.13
-257.94
Capital expenditure
1.54
104.26
15.98
4.81
Free cash flow
-530.58
-768.15
-225.15
-253.13
Equity raised
-859.64
294.45
904.28
1,074.04
Investing
0
-22.8
0.01
0
Financing
113.99
99.48
127.46
2,067.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,276.24
-397.02
806.59
2,888.86
