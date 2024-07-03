iifl-logo-icon 1
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

70.56
(1.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

203.38

196.66

38.9

7.44

164.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

203.38

196.66

38.9

7.44

164.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

529.15

568.76

1.35

10.57

0.59

Total Income

732.54

765.42

40.26

18.01

165

Total Expenditure

124.29

126.14

44.9

35.25

133.57

PBIDT

608.25

639.28

-4.64

-17.24

31.43

Interest

1.19

53.83

139.23

120.02

111.74

PBDT

607.07

585.45

-143.87

-137.26

-80.31

Depreciation

63.75

68.42

69.51

75.6

76.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

7.22

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

536.09

517.02

-213.39

-212.86

-156.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

536.09

517.02

-213.39

-212.86

-156.48

Extra-ordinary Items

507.77

489.14

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.32

27.88

-213.39

-212.86

-156.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.46

16.43

-24.23

-24.17

-17.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

481.9

411.19

88.06

88.06

88.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

299.07

325.06

-11.92

-231.72

19.11

PBDTM(%)

298.49

297.69

-369.84

-1,844.89

-48.84

PATM(%)

263.59

262.9

-548.56

-2,861.02

-95.17

