Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
203.38
196.66
38.9
7.44
164.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
203.38
196.66
38.9
7.44
164.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
529.15
568.76
1.35
10.57
0.59
Total Income
732.54
765.42
40.26
18.01
165
Total Expenditure
124.29
126.14
44.9
35.25
133.57
PBIDT
608.25
639.28
-4.64
-17.24
31.43
Interest
1.19
53.83
139.23
120.02
111.74
PBDT
607.07
585.45
-143.87
-137.26
-80.31
Depreciation
63.75
68.42
69.51
75.6
76.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
7.22
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
536.09
517.02
-213.39
-212.86
-156.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
536.09
517.02
-213.39
-212.86
-156.48
Extra-ordinary Items
507.77
489.14
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.32
27.88
-213.39
-212.86
-156.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.46
16.43
-24.23
-24.17
-17.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
481.9
411.19
88.06
88.06
88.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
299.07
325.06
-11.92
-231.72
19.11
PBDTM(%)
298.49
297.69
-369.84
-1,844.89
-48.84
PATM(%)
263.59
262.9
-548.56
-2,861.02
-95.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.