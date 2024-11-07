|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on November 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024. Please find attached the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Statutory Auditors
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 1. Audited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with Audit Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024; We would like to inform that M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with modified opinion on Audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The statement on impact of audit qualification is enclosed along with Audited Financial Results pursuant to the SEBI Notification No SEBI/ LAD-NRO/GN2016-17/001 Dated May 26th, 2016 and Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 Dated May 27, 2016 issued by the Securities& Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Disclosure of the Impact of Audit qualifications by the Listed Entities prescribed in Schedule VII read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), (Amendment), Regulations, 2016. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our letter dated May 21, 2024, with respect to intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the said meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter-alia, will also consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or any other securities including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments through public and/or private offerings including preferential issue or qualified institutions placement or further public offer or other permissible mode under the applicable laws and/or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, subject to approval of the shareholders, regulatory and/or statutory authorities, as applicable. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Please find attached audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 for approving raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs. 600 Crore by way of QIP, subject to shareholders approval (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Please find attached intimation Please find attached disclosure The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
