|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Feb 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|EGM 18/03/2024 Please find enclosed herewith newspaper advertisement regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 18, 2024 Please find enclosed voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Please find enclosed disclosure in relation to entering of Business Transfer Agreement with Giriraj Enterprises and/or partners and update on extension transaction completion date with Malpani Parks Indore Private Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.