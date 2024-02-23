EGM 18/03/2024 Please find enclosed herewith newspaper advertisement regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 18, 2024 Please find enclosed voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Please find enclosed disclosure in relation to entering of Business Transfer Agreement with Giriraj Enterprises and/or partners and update on extension transaction completion date with Malpani Parks Indore Private Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)