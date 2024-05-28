To The Members of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financia statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statement: of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes ir Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summar of significant accounting policies and other explanaton information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financia statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information anc according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformit with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, a: amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles general! accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company a: at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified I under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of ; the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance , with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We I believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional 1 judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the 1 standalone financial statements of the current period. These

;

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Disputed Dues The Company is involved in certain disputes with respect to duty of customs as detailed in Note 32 of the standalone financial statements for which final outcomes cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgement and such judgement relates, primarily, to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements. Because of the judgement required, the materiality of such litigations and the complexity of the assessment process, the area was a key matter for our audit. Our audit procedure in response to this key Audit Matter included, among others, • Assessment of the process and relevant controls implemented to identify legal and tax litigations, and pending administrative proceedings. • Assessment of assumptions used in the valuation of potential legal and tax risks performed by the legal and tax department of the company. • Inquiry with the legal and tax departments regarding the status of the most significant disputes and inspection of the key relevant documentation. • Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the financial statements. We did not observe any material non compliances. Deferred tax We designed our audit procedures to be responsive to this risk. The company has recognised net deferred tax assets as at March 31 , 2024 of 19,391.57 Lakhs as detailed in Note 34 of the standalone financial statements. We obtained an understanding of the process that management has implemented for accounting for deferred tax assets. We also evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in this area. The analysis of the recoverability of such deferred tax assets has been identified as a key audit matter because the assessment process involves judgement regarding the future profitability and the probability that future taxable profit will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. This requires assumptions regarding future profitability, which is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, the same is considered as a key audit matter. We performed substantive audit procedures to validate the deferred tax balance. Our audit work on the recognition of deferred tax assets included: • Validating the completeness and accuracy of tax attributes; • Confirming the appropriate application of tax rules for utilizing deferred tax assets, including expiry of those attributes; • Evaluating the Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable income to utilize deferred tax assets. This evaluation takes into account the Companys future projections; and, • Reviewing the adequacy of the disclosures made by the company in accordance with Ind AS.

matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as stated above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 on "The Auditors Responsibilities relating to Other Information".

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to

the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards specified under Sec 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained

up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company does not have any long term. Contracts for which there are any material foreeable losses - Refer Note 50(c) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note

50(d) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note 50(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements;

(b) The managements has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - Refer Note 50(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements; and

(c) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material

(v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year - Refer Note 50(l) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being trampled with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) S. Nagabushanam Partner Place: Mumbai (M.No.107022) Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24107022BKFGJV9725

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

3(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management as per its programme. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are freehold and disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per the information and explanation provided to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

3(ii) a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals in accordance with the procedure followed by the management. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has availed working capital limits from a bank on the basis of security of fixed assets and current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the company are generally in agreement with the books of account of the company.

3(iii) As explained to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee

or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

3(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, during the year, the Company has not given any loans, or made investments, guarantees and securities in connection with the loan to any other body corporation and hence reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed thereunder. We are informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal.

3(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the class of industry the company falls under, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. We are informed that the provisions of Customs Duty and Excise Duty are not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no cases of non- deposit of income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of excise, value added tax except for the following dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount of Demand ( in Lakhs) Amount Deposited ( in Lakhs) Period to which it Relates Forum where dispute is pending Custom Act, 1962 Special Additional Duty (SAD) 1118.49 1041.00 June 2012 to September 2013 CESTAT Custom Act, 1962 Interest on SAD 253.67 - June 2012 to September 2013 CESTAT Custom Act, 1962 Penalty 1118.49 - June 2012 to September 2013 CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 524.82 1.01 April 2015 to June 2017 CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 Interest on Service Tax 431.87 - April 2015 to June 2017 CESTAT Finance Act, 1994 Penalty on Service Tax 524.82 - April 2015 to June 2017 CESTAT Goods and Service tax Act Interest on late payment of tax 17.32 - July 2017 to March 19 Commissioner Appeals (GST) Goods and Service tax Act Tran1 Credit 19.69 - July 2017 - Goods and Service tax Act Penalty 1.97 - July 2017 - Goods and Service tax Act Interest 23.94 - July 2017 -

3(viii) As per the information and explanation provided to us and as represented to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

3(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the documents and records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or on the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) According to the information and explanations and records provided to us and based on our verification, during the year, company has not received any the term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial

statements of the Company, considering that the Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares are likely to be converted into equity shares in the next financial year, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purpose by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on examination of records, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

3(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

(b) During the year company has made allotment of 7,00,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis for consideration other than cash amounting to

25,767 Lakhs to the promoters of the company by conversion of Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares in accordance with the terms of the instrument. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records made available to us, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

3(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no material instances of fraud on the company or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c ) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

3(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

3(xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

3(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding or subsidiary company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

3(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

3(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year.

3(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

3(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities (considering that the Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares as per Note 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements are likely to be converted into equity in the next financial year) existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

3(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the documents and records examined by us, since the company has accumulated losses, the provision of Section 135(5) is not applicable on the Company. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN 109208W) S. Nagabushanam Partner Place: Mumbai (M.No.107022) Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24107022BKFGJV9725

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited on the standalone accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and

plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial

reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.