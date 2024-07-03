Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Summary

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited was initially formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 through a Partnership Deed dated May 18, 2009 in the name and style of M/s Dream Park, with the Promoters, among others, as partners. The Company was incorporated as Adlabs Entertainment Private Limited on February 10, 2010 at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, upon conversion of M/s. Dream Park into a company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 27, 2010 and the name of Company was changed to Adlabs Entertainment Limited. Accordingly, the name of the Company again was duly changed from Adlabs Entertainment Limited to Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited by way of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 07, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages. The flagship project of the company is located at Khalapur, on Mumbai Pune Expressway and is branded Imagicaa - Theme Park for the theme park component, Imagicaa - Water Park for the water park component, Imagicaa- Snow Park for the snow park component and Hotel Novotel- Imagicaa for the Hotel component.Currently, it attracts guests from Mumbai, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are some of the more economically developed areas in India.The Companys Theme Park became fully operational on November, 2013.Walkwater Properties Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 11 September 2014.Adlabs water park became fully operational on October 1, 2014.In March 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,326,227 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 18,326,227 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 2,000,000 Equity Shares. The first phase of Novotel Imagica Khopoli comprising of 116 rooms was launched in September 2015.The Snow Park was launched in April 2016. Blue Haven Entertainment Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of theCompany w.e.f. November 16, 2017. The Novetel Imagica Hotel became fully operational from September, 2018.During FY 2019, Company sold hotel business undertaking Novotel Imagica Khopoli to Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd (BSIPL).The new Promoter Malpani Parks Private Limited (MPPL) was issued and allotted 27,14,19,228 equity shares thus becoming majority shareholder of the Company with a controlling stake of 66.25% in the Company on the preferential basis and took over the control of the Company from June 22, 2022.Walkwater Properties Private Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. March 1, 2023 pursuant to sale of the entire stake by the Company to JBCG Advisory Services Private Limited (nominee of Shaan Agro and Realty India Private Limited).On March 1, 2023, the Company started its water park named Aquamagicaa operation in Surat, Gujarat.