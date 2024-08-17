Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹68.6
Prev. Close₹68.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,401.58
Day's High₹68.8
Day's Low₹61.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,133.16
P/E25.02
EPS2.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
90.08
60.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
891.05
464.57
Net Worth
981.13
524.58
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
579.77
519.8
484.89
397.67
247.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
579.77
519.8
484.89
397.67
247.11
Other Operating Income
10.56
8.8
4.9
0.38
0
Other Income
87.63
67.94
106.33
37.66
11.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Raghav Bahl
Director
Vandana Malik
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Ray Chaudhuri
Chairman
Manoj Mohanka
Director
Hari S Bhartia
Director
Subhash Bahl
Senior Vice President & CS
Anil Srivastava
Reports by Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged
Summary
Television Eighteen India Ltd is Indias No 1 News and Information Network and the premier provider of business content in the country. The company is engaged in content production and broadcasting. They operate Indias leading business medium CNBC-TV18 & Indias first consumer focused business channel CNBC AWAAZ. Their subsidiaries include Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd, iNews.com Ltd, News Wire 18 India Pvt Ltd, RVT Investments Pvt Ltd, Television Eighteen Media and Investment Ltd, Mauritius and MobileNXT Online Pvt Ltd.Television Eighteen India Ltd was incorporated on September 24, 1993 as a private limited company and in November 2, 1994, the company became a public limited company. The company became famous in their first year with the launch of Indias first ever show on satellite television, namely The India Show on Star Plus in the year 1993. They also produced a weekly business news programme, namely India Business Report for BBC World. In the year 1994, the company launched Indias first street countdown show in Hinglish.In the year 1996, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius, namely Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd. Also, the company through Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd entered into a joint venture and launched Asia Business News India, the 24-hour hour business news and information channel.In December 1999, the company came out wit a public issue of 29,36,000 equity shares o Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 170 per share. In March 2000, they i
