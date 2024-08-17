iifl-logo-icon 1
Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Share Price

62.05
(-9.35%)
Jun 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

68.6

Prev. Close

68.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,401.58

Day's High

68.8

Day's Low

61.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,133.16

P/E

25.02

EPS

2.48

Divi. Yield

0

Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Television Eighteen India Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Television Eighteen India Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:09 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.74%

Non-Promoter- 23.32%

Institutions: 23.32%

Non-Institutions: 16.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

90.08

60.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

891.05

464.57

Net Worth

981.13

524.58

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

579.77

519.8

484.89

397.67

247.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

579.77

519.8

484.89

397.67

247.11

Other Operating Income

10.56

8.8

4.9

0.38

0

Other Income

87.63

67.94

106.33

37.66

11.43

Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Raghav Bahl

Director

Vandana Malik

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Ray Chaudhuri

Chairman

Manoj Mohanka

Director

Hari S Bhartia

Director

Subhash Bahl

Senior Vice President & CS

Anil Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged

Summary

Television Eighteen India Ltd is Indias No 1 News and Information Network and the premier provider of business content in the country. The company is engaged in content production and broadcasting. They operate Indias leading business medium CNBC-TV18 & Indias first consumer focused business channel CNBC AWAAZ. Their subsidiaries include Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd, iNews.com Ltd, News Wire 18 India Pvt Ltd, RVT Investments Pvt Ltd, Television Eighteen Media and Investment Ltd, Mauritius and MobileNXT Online Pvt Ltd.Television Eighteen India Ltd was incorporated on September 24, 1993 as a private limited company and in November 2, 1994, the company became a public limited company. The company became famous in their first year with the launch of Indias first ever show on satellite television, namely The India Show on Star Plus in the year 1993. They also produced a weekly business news programme, namely India Business Report for BBC World. In the year 1994, the company launched Indias first street countdown show in Hinglish.In the year 1996, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius, namely Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd. Also, the company through Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd entered into a joint venture and launched Asia Business News India, the 24-hour hour business news and information channel.In December 1999, the company came out wit a public issue of 29,36,000 equity shares o Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 170 per share. In March 2000, they i
