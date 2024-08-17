Summary

Television Eighteen India Ltd is Indias No 1 News and Information Network and the premier provider of business content in the country. The company is engaged in content production and broadcasting. They operate Indias leading business medium CNBC-TV18 & Indias first consumer focused business channel CNBC AWAAZ. Their subsidiaries include Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd, iNews.com Ltd, News Wire 18 India Pvt Ltd, RVT Investments Pvt Ltd, Television Eighteen Media and Investment Ltd, Mauritius and MobileNXT Online Pvt Ltd.Television Eighteen India Ltd was incorporated on September 24, 1993 as a private limited company and in November 2, 1994, the company became a public limited company. The company became famous in their first year with the launch of Indias first ever show on satellite television, namely The India Show on Star Plus in the year 1993. They also produced a weekly business news programme, namely India Business Report for BBC World. In the year 1994, the company launched Indias first street countdown show in Hinglish.In the year 1996, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius, namely Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd. Also, the company through Television Eighteen Mauritius Ltd entered into a joint venture and launched Asia Business News India, the 24-hour hour business news and information channel.In December 1999, the company came out wit a public issue of 29,36,000 equity shares o Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 170 per share. In March 2000, they i

