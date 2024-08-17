Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
407.7
352.98
352.44
268.57
163.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
407.7
352.98
352.44
268.57
163.14
Other Operating Income
4.23
0.91
0.56
0
0
Other Income
63.2
20.45
63.4
24.27
6.75
Total Income
475.14
374.33
416.41
292.83
169.89
Total Expenditure
385.7
390.7
380.3
218.44
103.26
PBIDT
89.44
-16.37
36.09
74.38
66.62
Interest
71.08
96.52
75.19
33.95
15.94
PBDT
18.36
-112.9
-39.09
40.43
50.68
Depreciation
30.45
36.47
31.47
21.77
12.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17.27
6.17
-1.24
8.88
1.54
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.37
-155.55
-69.33
9.78
36.45
Minority Interest After NP
-8.53
-7.26
-6.94
-3
0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-20.82
-148.28
-62.38
12.8
35.56
Extra-ordinary Items
3.76
0
-7.44
1.87
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-24.59
-148.28
-54.94
10.92
35.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
1.1
6.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.68
67.51
59.93
57.97
26.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,44,95,400
7,86,64,248
5,87,30,864
0
2,30,52,936
Public Shareholding (%)
40.97
43.7
48.99
0
43.97
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,02,91,680
3,52,00,816
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
65.5
34.72
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38.65
19.54
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,70,19,808
6,61,56,300
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
34.5
65.26
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.36
36.75
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.93
-4.63
10.24
27.69
40.83
PBDTM(%)
4.5
-31.98
-11.09
15.05
31.06
PATM(%)
-7.2
-44.06
-19.67
3.64
22.34
