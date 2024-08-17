iifl-logo-icon 1
Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

62.05
(-9.35%)
Jun 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

407.7

352.98

352.44

268.57

163.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

407.7

352.98

352.44

268.57

163.14

Other Operating Income

4.23

0.91

0.56

0

0

Other Income

63.2

20.45

63.4

24.27

6.75

Total Income

475.14

374.33

416.41

292.83

169.89

Total Expenditure

385.7

390.7

380.3

218.44

103.26

PBIDT

89.44

-16.37

36.09

74.38

66.62

Interest

71.08

96.52

75.19

33.95

15.94

PBDT

18.36

-112.9

-39.09

40.43

50.68

Depreciation

30.45

36.47

31.47

21.77

12.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

17.27

6.17

-1.24

8.88

1.54

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.37

-155.55

-69.33

9.78

36.45

Minority Interest After NP

-8.53

-7.26

-6.94

-3

0.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-20.82

-148.28

-62.38

12.8

35.56

Extra-ordinary Items

3.76

0

-7.44

1.87

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-24.59

-148.28

-54.94

10.92

35.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

1.1

6.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

90.68

67.51

59.93

57.97

26.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,44,95,400

7,86,64,248

5,87,30,864

0

2,30,52,936

Public Shareholding (%)

40.97

43.7

48.99

0

43.97

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,02,91,680

3,52,00,816

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

65.5

34.72

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

38.65

19.54

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,70,19,808

6,61,56,300

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

34.5

65.26

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.36

36.75

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.93

-4.63

10.24

27.69

40.83

PBDTM(%)

4.5

-31.98

-11.09

15.05

31.06

PATM(%)

-7.2

-44.06

-19.67

3.64

22.34

