Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
90.08
60.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
891.05
464.57
Net Worth
981.13
524.58
Minority Interest
Debt
809.49
870.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
8.97
Total Liabilities
1,790.62
1,403.85
Fixed Assets
73.11
87.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,219.89
775.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.46
12.5
Networking Capital
264.72
391.69
Inventories
0.35
0.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
132.94
133.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
294.72
435.84
Sundry Creditors
0
-84.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-163.29
-93.85
Cash
225.44
136.74
Total Assets
1,790.62
1,403.85
