Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

62.05
(-9.35%)
Jun 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

59.74%

59.24%

59.35%

59.54%

58.19%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.32%

18.38%

17.74%

17.61%

17.74%

Non-Institutions

16.92%

22.36%

22.89%

22.84%

24.06%

Total Non-Promoter

40.25%

40.75%

40.64%

40.45%

41.8%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.74%

Non-Promoter- 23.32%

Institutions: 23.32%

Non-Institutions: 16.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

