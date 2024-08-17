Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
317.69
262.07
295.17
224.63
262.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
317.69
262.07
295.17
224.63
262.25
Other Operating Income
7.3
3.25
8.17
0.62
4.9
Other Income
47.36
40.27
54.54
13.39
77
Total Income
372.36
305.6
357.89
238.66
344.16
Total Expenditure
284.35
261.42
301.39
257.94
400.26
PBIDT
88.01
44.18
56.49
-19.28
-56.09
Interest
45.5
47.84
58.74
64.45
71.58
PBDT
42.5
-3.66
-2.25
-83.73
-127.69
Depreciation
19.35
19.95
23.8
24.81
29.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.68
12.13
1.89
4.94
-13.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.46
-35.74
-27.95
-113.5
-143.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.6
-8.77
-17.51
-6.73
-14.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.86
-26.96
-10.44
-106.76
-129.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.8
0
0
0
9.86
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.66
-26.96
-10.44
-106.76
-139.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.37
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.98
90.5
90.08
60
60
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,37,91,560
7,44,23,344
7,69,81,008
5,79,42,100
5,78,77,560
Public Shareholding (%)
40.45
40.95
42.43
48.27
48.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,01,01,232
6,26,10,816
4,01,10,816
4,10,60,816
4,73,85,912
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
55.34
58.34
38.41
66.15
76.26
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
32.95
34.45
22.12
34.2
39.47
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,84,99,624
4,47,00,672
6,42,81,400
2,10,11,324
1,47,50,771
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
44.65
41.65
61.58
33.84
23.73
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.59
24.6
35.43
17.51
12.28
PBIDTM(%)
27.7
16.85
19.13
-8.58
-21.39
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.34
-13.63
-9.47
-50.52
-54.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.