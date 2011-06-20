Television Eighteen India Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
TELEVISION EIGHTEEN INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
TELEVISION EIGHTEEN INDIA LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Television Eighteen India
Limited, (the Company) as at 31 March, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account
and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date,
both annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of
the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on
these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit In accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and the
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing
the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the
Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO)
issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 217(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Without qualifying our report, attention is invited to Note 11 of
Schedule 16 to the financial statements wherein it Is stated that Company
has long term investments of Rs. 27,768.95 lakhs in quoted equity shares.
The market value of these quoted investments as at 31 March, 2010
aggregates to Rs. 7,472.75 lakhs. The Company also has an investment of Rs.
1,335.43 lakhs in a subsidiary, the net worth of which has been eroded.
However, having regard to continued long term strategic involvement,
management is of the view that no provision is considered necessary for
diminution in the value of these Investments.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report as follows:
a. we have obtained ail the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
c. the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in compliance with the
Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act,
1956;
e. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
I. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31 March, 2010;
II. in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
III. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
f. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on 31 March, 2010 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the
Directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2010 from being appointed as a
director in terms of Section 274(1)(9) of the Companies Act, 1956.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
i. In respect of its fixed assets:
a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details other than for situation of some of its
fixed assets.
b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by
which fixed assets are verified by the Management in a phased manner over a
period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed
assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical
verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets.
c. The fixed assets disposed off during the year, In our opinion, do not
constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such
disposal has, In our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the
Company.
II. In respect of its inventory:
a. As explained to us, the Inventories were physically verified during the
year by the Management at reasonable intervals.
b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
iii. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured, granted by the Company to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956, according to the information and explanations
given to us:
a. The Company has granted loans aggregating Rs. 1,893.18 lakhs to 2
parties during the year. At the year-end, the outstanding balances of such
loan aggregated Rs. 592.16 lakhs (from 4 parties) and the maximum amount
involved during the year was Rs. 4,946.84 lakhs (from 8 parties),
b. The rate of interest and other terms and conditions of such loans are,
in our opinion, prima facie not prejudicial to the interests of the
Company.
c. As per the Information and explanations given to us, the loans referred
to in paragraph iii a above, being receivable on demand, together with
interest, repayments made during the year are as mutually agreed.
d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the other
terms and conditions of the loans given by the Company are prima facie not
prejudicial to the interest of the Company and there are no overdue amounts
in respect of above loans including interest thereon.
e. The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from parties
listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
IV. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, having regard to the explanations that some of the fixed purchased,
goods sold and services rendered are of a special nature and suitable
alternative sources are not readily available for obtaining comparable
quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with
the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchases of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods and services.
During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in
such internal control system.
V. In respect of contracts or arrangements entered in the Register
maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the
best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and
explanations given to us:
a. the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301
that needed to be entered in the Register maintained under the said Section
have been so entered.
b. the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered
in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and
exceeding the value of Rs. 5 lakhs In respect of any party during the year
having regard to the explanation that some of the services
rendered/purchased are of a specialised nature for which there are no
alternate sources of supply to enable comparison of prices, these have been
made at prices which are reasonable to prevailing market prices as at the
relevant time.
VI. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections SSA and
58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 with regard to the deposits
accepted from the public. According to the information and explanations
given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the
National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or
any other Tribunal.
vii. In our opinion, the Company has an adequate Internal audit system
commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under
clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 for
the Company.
ix. According to the information and explanations given to us In respect of
statutory dues:
a. The Company has been generally regular In depositing its undisputed
statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection
Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax,
Service tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues
applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. We are informed that the
Companys operations did not give rise to any Excise Duty.
b. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund,
Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income
Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other
material statutory dues In arrears as at 31 March, 2010 for a period of
more than six months from the date they became payable. We are informed
that the Companys operations did not give rise to any Excise Duty.
c. Dues of Income tax that have not been deposited on account of disputes
are as follows:
Name of A B C D
Statute
Income Tax Transfer Pricing Income Tax 2001-02 2,474,434
Act, 1961 Appelate
Tribunal
Income Tax Transfer Pricing Commissioner 2002-03 51,614
Act, 1961 of Income Tax
(Appeals)
A = Nature of dispute
B = Forum where the dispute is pending
C = Period to which the amount relates
D = Amount (Rs.)
There are no dues in respect of Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty,
Service Tax and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any
dispute.
X. The Company does not have any accumulated losses as at the year end and
the Company has not incurred cash tosses m the financial year and in the
immediately preceding financial year.
xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted In the repayment of dues to banks and
financial institutions. According to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted loans and advances on the bases of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly, the
provisions of clause 4(xu) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.
Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are
not applicable to the Company.
xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given by the Company for
loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions are not prima
facie prejudicial to the interests of the Company.
xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, other than
for term loans of Rs. 10,820.51 lakhs at the year end, which as indicated
in Note 8 of Schedule 16 are yet to be utilised for the purpose for which
these were obtained, In our opinion, other term loans have been applied for
the purpose for which they were obtained.
xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, we report
that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year
for long- term investment,
xviii. According to the information and the explanation given to us, the
Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xvii) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company.
xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
had not issued any debentures during the period covered by our audit
report. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xix) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
xx. The Management has disclosed the end use of money raised by rights
issues and we have verified the same.
xxi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and
explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the
Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
