SectorEntertainment
Open₹10.12
Prev. Close₹10.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.84
Day's High₹10.34
Day's Low₹9.81
52 Week's High₹15.4
52 Week's Low₹7.55
Book Value₹13.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)200.69
P/E127.38
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.57
39.57
39.57
39.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.9
222.9
223.27
223.07
Net Worth
263.47
262.47
262.84
262.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.68
30.03
33.31
24.74
yoy growth (%)
15.48
-9.85
34.63
1.39
Raw materials
2.21
-0.02
0.89
-0.04
As % of sales
6.39
0.07
2.69
0.18
Employee costs
-2.36
-1.97
-2.61
-2.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.75
-3.68
0.61
-4.35
Depreciation
-2.94
-4.05
-5.73
-12.27
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.17
-0.11
1.67
Working capital
1.27
5.79
-2.96
10.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.48
-9.85
34.63
1.39
Op profit growth
83.9
-60.18
-34.52
-0.99
EBIT growth
4,007.18
-97.49
34.29
-58.83
Net profit growth
-112.01
-878.75
-118.49
6.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
131.86
111.71
120.77
100.47
120.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.86
111.71
120.77
100.47
120.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.72
0.61
1.53
2.56
2.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Anurradha Prasad
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Shukla
Independent Director
Arshit Anand
Independent Director
Chandan Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Kumar Dubey
Independent Director
Anamika Sood
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AJAY MISHRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
BAG Films & Media Ltd was incorporated on January 22, 1993. It is one of the largest television content houses in India under the brand name Studio 24. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company. The main business of the Company is content production, distribution and allied activities. It also provides infrastructural support for content production. Apart from this, the Company produces approximately 40 programmes including news, chat shows, current affairs, entertainment, soaps, audience-based shows and infotainment. It is organized into five main Business namely Audio- Visual production, Movies, Leasing, FM Radio & Television Broadcasting.Broadcast 24 is the umbrella brand of BAG Network that was launched in 2007. Under it ,the BAG network launched successful channels and networks including News 24- the fastest growing Hindi news channel in India, E 24- Bollywoods No 1 Channel, Dhamaal 24- an FM radio network amongst others. After these successful undertaking of Broadcast 24- the BAG Network had expanded its ventures and widened horizons in content creation and dissemination. The Company also unveiled its third channel namely Darshan24 on September 28, 2011.Further, in 2011-12, the Company ventured into Nautanki Films Private Limited and made a bumper opening with the landmark shows such as Madhubala for channel Colors and Sapno ke Bhawar Mein on Life OK channel.During the year 2012-13, E24 launched a slew of new shows while continuing with its flagship s
The B A G Films & Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B A G Films & Media Ltd is ₹200.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B A G Films & Media Ltd is 127.38 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B A G Films & Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B A G Films & Media Ltd is ₹7.55 and ₹15.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B A G Films & Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.73%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at -23.33%, 6 Month at 9.17%, 3 Month at -23.04% and 1 Month at -5.24%.
