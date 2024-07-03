Summary

BAG Films & Media Ltd was incorporated on January 22, 1993. It is one of the largest television content houses in India under the brand name Studio 24. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company. The main business of the Company is content production, distribution and allied activities. It also provides infrastructural support for content production. Apart from this, the Company produces approximately 40 programmes including news, chat shows, current affairs, entertainment, soaps, audience-based shows and infotainment. It is organized into five main Business namely Audio- Visual production, Movies, Leasing, FM Radio & Television Broadcasting.Broadcast 24 is the umbrella brand of BAG Network that was launched in 2007. Under it ,the BAG network launched successful channels and networks including News 24- the fastest growing Hindi news channel in India, E 24- Bollywoods No 1 Channel, Dhamaal 24- an FM radio network amongst others. After these successful undertaking of Broadcast 24- the BAG Network had expanded its ventures and widened horizons in content creation and dissemination. The Company also unveiled its third channel namely Darshan24 on September 28, 2011.Further, in 2011-12, the Company ventured into Nautanki Films Private Limited and made a bumper opening with the landmark shows such as Madhubala for channel Colors and Sapno ke Bhawar Mein on Life OK channel.During the year 2012-13, E24 launched a slew of new shows while continuing with its flagship s

