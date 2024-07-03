iifl-logo-icon 1
B A G Films & Media Ltd Share Price

10.14
(0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.12
  • Day's High10.34
  • 52 Wk High15.4
  • Prev. Close10.12
  • Day's Low9.81
  • 52 Wk Low 7.55
  • Turnover (lac)6.84
  • P/E127.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value13.34
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)200.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B A G Films & Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

10.12

Prev. Close

10.12

Turnover(Lac.)

6.84

Day's High

10.34

Day's Low

9.81

52 Week's High

15.4

52 Week's Low

7.55

Book Value

13.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

200.69

P/E

127.38

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

B A G Films & Media Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

B A G Films & Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

B A G Films & Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 53.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B A G Films & Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.57

39.57

39.57

39.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.9

222.9

223.27

223.07

Net Worth

263.47

262.47

262.84

262.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.68

30.03

33.31

24.74

yoy growth (%)

15.48

-9.85

34.63

1.39

Raw materials

2.21

-0.02

0.89

-0.04

As % of sales

6.39

0.07

2.69

0.18

Employee costs

-2.36

-1.97

-2.61

-2.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.75

-3.68

0.61

-4.35

Depreciation

-2.94

-4.05

-5.73

-12.27

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.17

-0.11

1.67

Working capital

1.27

5.79

-2.96

10.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.48

-9.85

34.63

1.39

Op profit growth

83.9

-60.18

-34.52

-0.99

EBIT growth

4,007.18

-97.49

34.29

-58.83

Net profit growth

-112.01

-878.75

-118.49

6.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

131.86

111.71

120.77

100.47

120.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.86

111.71

120.77

100.47

120.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.72

0.61

1.53

2.56

2.23

View Annually Results

B A G Films & Media Ltd Peer Comparison

LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B A G Films & Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Anurradha Prasad

Non Executive Director

Sudhir Shukla

Independent Director

Arshit Anand

Independent Director

Chandan Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar Dubey

Independent Director

Anamika Sood

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AJAY MISHRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B A G Films & Media Ltd

Summary

BAG Films & Media Ltd was incorporated on January 22, 1993. It is one of the largest television content houses in India under the brand name Studio 24. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company. The main business of the Company is content production, distribution and allied activities. It also provides infrastructural support for content production. Apart from this, the Company produces approximately 40 programmes including news, chat shows, current affairs, entertainment, soaps, audience-based shows and infotainment. It is organized into five main Business namely Audio- Visual production, Movies, Leasing, FM Radio & Television Broadcasting.Broadcast 24 is the umbrella brand of BAG Network that was launched in 2007. Under it ,the BAG network launched successful channels and networks including News 24- the fastest growing Hindi news channel in India, E 24- Bollywoods No 1 Channel, Dhamaal 24- an FM radio network amongst others. After these successful undertaking of Broadcast 24- the BAG Network had expanded its ventures and widened horizons in content creation and dissemination. The Company also unveiled its third channel namely Darshan24 on September 28, 2011.Further, in 2011-12, the Company ventured into Nautanki Films Private Limited and made a bumper opening with the landmark shows such as Madhubala for channel Colors and Sapno ke Bhawar Mein on Life OK channel.During the year 2012-13, E24 launched a slew of new shows while continuing with its flagship s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B A G Films & Media Ltd share price today?

The B A G Films & Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of B A G Films & Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B A G Films & Media Ltd is ₹200.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B A G Films & Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B A G Films & Media Ltd is 127.38 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B A G Films & Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B A G Films & Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B A G Films & Media Ltd is ₹7.55 and ₹15.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B A G Films & Media Ltd?

B A G Films & Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.73%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at -23.33%, 6 Month at 9.17%, 3 Month at -23.04% and 1 Month at -5.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B A G Films & Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B A G Films & Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.86 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 53.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B A G Films & Media Ltd

Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

