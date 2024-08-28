Decided to convene the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 4.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations read with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Proceeding of 31st AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Voting Results of 31st AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)