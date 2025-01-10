B A G Films & Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.57
39.57
39.57
39.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.9
222.9
223.27
223.07
Net Worth
263.47
262.47
262.84
262.64
Minority Interest
Debt
32.61
39.89
36.45
38.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
296.08
302.36
299.29
301.23
Fixed Assets
16.05
17.61
19.8
22.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
248.36
248.35
248.75
248.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.37
2.84
3.23
3.51
Networking Capital
28.58
33
26.8
23.92
Inventories
27.78
24.13
21.55
19.33
Inventory Days
226.77
234.91
Sundry Debtors
8.54
9.92
10.31
12.67
Debtor Days
108.49
153.97
Other Current Assets
12.18
12.23
6.74
6.31
Sundry Creditors
-5.96
-1.54
-4.42
-6.86
Creditor Days
46.51
83.36
Other Current Liabilities
-13.96
-11.74
-7.38
-7.53
Cash
0.72
0.55
0.71
2.54
Total Assets
296.08
302.35
299.29
301.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.