B A G Films & Media Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
34.47
28.48
40.35
23.19
43.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.47
28.48
40.35
23.19
43.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
2.41
1.06
0.43
0.04
Total Income
34.54
30.88
41.42
23.62
43.47
Total Expenditure
30.87
26.11
38.31
20.41
30.85
PBIDT
3.66
4.77
3.11
3.2
12.62
Interest
1.85
2
2.36
2.88
2.44
PBDT
1.81
2.77
0.75
0.32
10.18
Depreciation
1.25
0.88
1.34
1.16
1.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.13
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
0.18
-0.1
0.17
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
0.58
1.58
-0.49
-1.01
8.9
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.41
-1.27
-0.41
4.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.5
1.18
0.78
-0.6
4.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.5
1.18
0.78
-0.6
4.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.08
-0.03
-0.05
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.57
39.57
39.57
39.57
39.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.61
16.74
7.7
13.79
29.05
PBDTM(%)
5.25
9.72
1.85
1.37
23.44
PATM(%)
1.68
5.54
-1.21
-4.35
20.49
