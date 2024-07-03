iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B A G Films & Media Ltd Quarterly Results

9.75
(-1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

34.47

28.48

40.35

23.19

43.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.47

28.48

40.35

23.19

43.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

2.41

1.06

0.43

0.04

Total Income

34.54

30.88

41.42

23.62

43.47

Total Expenditure

30.87

26.11

38.31

20.41

30.85

PBIDT

3.66

4.77

3.11

3.2

12.62

Interest

1.85

2

2.36

2.88

2.44

PBDT

1.81

2.77

0.75

0.32

10.18

Depreciation

1.25

0.88

1.34

1.16

1.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.13

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

0.18

-0.1

0.17

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

0.58

1.58

-0.49

-1.01

8.9

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

0.41

-1.27

-0.41

4.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.5

1.18

0.78

-0.6

4.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.5

1.18

0.78

-0.6

4.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.08

-0.03

-0.05

0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.57

39.57

39.57

39.57

39.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.61

16.74

7.7

13.79

29.05

PBDTM(%)

5.25

9.72

1.85

1.37

23.44

PATM(%)

1.68

5.54

-1.21

-4.35

20.49

BAG Films: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B A G Films & Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.