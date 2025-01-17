iifl-logo-icon 1
B A G Films & Media Ltd Key Ratios

8.97
(-1.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.65

-8.89

-3.19

16.45

Op profit growth

-63.09

-63.7

-14.51

13.56

EBIT growth

-195.7

-85.52

-43.33

37.33

Net profit growth

28.29

322.2

-300.85

4,098.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.67

8.3

20.83

23.59

EBIT margin

-1.57

1.37

8.64

14.77

Net profit margin

-11.66

-7.57

-1.63

0.78

RoCE

-0.47

0.5

3.61

6.38

RoNW

-2.11

-1.81

-0.5

0.24

RoA

-0.88

-0.69

-0.17

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.74

-0.52

0

0.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.98

-0.99

-1.01

-0.63

Book value per share

6.7

7.3

5.71

5.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.7

-3.32

0

22.33

P/CEPS

-2.02

-1.73

-4.33

-7.4

P/B

0.29

0.23

0.77

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

26.07

10.42

7.95

7.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.01

-3.26

-61.28

1.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

206.75

175.32

169.8

176

Inventory days

127.26

104.83

90.64

87.42

Creditor days

-89.68

-73.28

-45.57

-47.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.12

-0.13

-0.82

-1.23

Net debt / equity

0.93

0.64

1.33

1.35

Net debt / op. profit

33.43

9.32

5.18

4.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.07

0.92

1.99

-1.75

Employee costs

-16.67

-18.77

-19.41

-15.05

Other costs

-79.57

-73.85

-61.74

-59.59

