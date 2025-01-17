Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.65
-8.89
-3.19
16.45
Op profit growth
-63.09
-63.7
-14.51
13.56
EBIT growth
-195.7
-85.52
-43.33
37.33
Net profit growth
28.29
322.2
-300.85
4,098.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.67
8.3
20.83
23.59
EBIT margin
-1.57
1.37
8.64
14.77
Net profit margin
-11.66
-7.57
-1.63
0.78
RoCE
-0.47
0.5
3.61
6.38
RoNW
-2.11
-1.81
-0.5
0.24
RoA
-0.88
-0.69
-0.17
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.74
-0.52
0
0.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.98
-0.99
-1.01
-0.63
Book value per share
6.7
7.3
5.71
5.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.7
-3.32
0
22.33
P/CEPS
-2.02
-1.73
-4.33
-7.4
P/B
0.29
0.23
0.77
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
26.07
10.42
7.95
7.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.01
-3.26
-61.28
1.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
206.75
175.32
169.8
176
Inventory days
127.26
104.83
90.64
87.42
Creditor days
-89.68
-73.28
-45.57
-47.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.12
-0.13
-0.82
-1.23
Net debt / equity
0.93
0.64
1.33
1.35
Net debt / op. profit
33.43
9.32
5.18
4.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.07
0.92
1.99
-1.75
Employee costs
-16.67
-18.77
-19.41
-15.05
Other costs
-79.57
-73.85
-61.74
-59.59
