Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.68
30.03
33.31
24.74
yoy growth (%)
15.48
-9.85
34.63
1.39
Raw materials
2.21
-0.02
0.89
-0.04
As % of sales
6.39
0.07
2.69
0.18
Employee costs
-2.36
-1.97
-2.61
-2.39
As % of sales
6.81
6.57
7.83
9.68
Other costs
-27.25
-24.07
-21.66
-7.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.59
80.17
65.02
28.78
Operating profit
7.27
3.95
9.94
15.18
OPM
20.98
13.17
29.83
61.34
Depreciation
-2.94
-4.05
-5.73
-12.27
Interest expense
-3.7
-3.79
-3.71
-7.57
Other income
0.12
0.2
0.11
0.31
Profit before tax
0.75
-3.68
0.61
-4.35
Taxes
-0.28
-0.17
-0.11
1.67
Tax rate
-38.09
4.84
-18.83
-38.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
-3.86
0.49
-2.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
-3.86
0.49
-2.68
yoy growth (%)
-112.01
-878.75
-118.49
6.88
NPM
1.34
-12.87
1.49
-10.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.