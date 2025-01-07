iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B A G Films & Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.81
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B A G Films & Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.68

30.03

33.31

24.74

yoy growth (%)

15.48

-9.85

34.63

1.39

Raw materials

2.21

-0.02

0.89

-0.04

As % of sales

6.39

0.07

2.69

0.18

Employee costs

-2.36

-1.97

-2.61

-2.39

As % of sales

6.81

6.57

7.83

9.68

Other costs

-27.25

-24.07

-21.66

-7.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.59

80.17

65.02

28.78

Operating profit

7.27

3.95

9.94

15.18

OPM

20.98

13.17

29.83

61.34

Depreciation

-2.94

-4.05

-5.73

-12.27

Interest expense

-3.7

-3.79

-3.71

-7.57

Other income

0.12

0.2

0.11

0.31

Profit before tax

0.75

-3.68

0.61

-4.35

Taxes

-0.28

-0.17

-0.11

1.67

Tax rate

-38.09

4.84

-18.83

-38.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

-3.86

0.49

-2.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

-3.86

0.49

-2.68

yoy growth (%)

-112.01

-878.75

-118.49

6.88

NPM

1.34

-12.87

1.49

-10.85

BAG Films : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B A G Films & Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.