B A G Films & Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.9
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

BAG Films FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.75

-3.68

0.61

-4.35

Depreciation

-2.94

-4.05

-5.73

-12.27

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.17

-0.11

1.67

Working capital

1.27

5.79

-2.96

10.06

Other operating items

Operating

-1.2

-2.13

-8.19

-4.9

Capital expenditure

0.24

0

0.2

0.07

Free cash flow

-0.96

-2.13

-7.99

-4.82

Equity raised

445.87

453.94

452.47

452.41

Investing

-0.05

0

-0.03

-21.4

Financing

13.92

11.04

7.04

23.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

458.77

462.85

451.48

449.23

