B A G Films & Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.75
-3.68
0.61
-4.35
Depreciation
-2.94
-4.05
-5.73
-12.27
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.17
-0.11
1.67
Working capital
1.27
5.79
-2.96
10.06
Other operating items
Operating
-1.2
-2.13
-8.19
-4.9
Capital expenditure
0.24
0
0.2
0.07
Free cash flow
-0.96
-2.13
-7.99
-4.82
Equity raised
445.87
453.94
452.47
452.41
Investing
-0.05
0
-0.03
-21.4
Financing
13.92
11.04
7.04
23.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
458.77
462.85
451.48
449.23
