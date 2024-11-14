iifl-logo-icon 1
B A G Films & Media Ltd Board Meeting

8.98
(0.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:02 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
B.A.G.FILMS & MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
B.A.G.FILMS & MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
B.A.G.FILMS & MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of 31st AGM of Shareholders of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
B.A.G.FILMS & MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and any other business matter Outcome of Board Meeting and Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
B.A.G.FILMS & MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

