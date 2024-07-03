B A G Films & Media Ltd Summary

BAG Films & Media Ltd was incorporated on January 22, 1993. It is one of the largest television content houses in India under the brand name Studio 24. The Company is an integrated media and entertainment company. The main business of the Company is content production, distribution and allied activities. It also provides infrastructural support for content production. Apart from this, the Company produces approximately 40 programmes including news, chat shows, current affairs, entertainment, soaps, audience-based shows and infotainment. It is organized into five main Business namely Audio- Visual production, Movies, Leasing, FM Radio & Television Broadcasting.Broadcast 24 is the umbrella brand of BAG Network that was launched in 2007. Under it ,the BAG network launched successful channels and networks including News 24- the fastest growing Hindi news channel in India, E 24- Bollywoods No 1 Channel, Dhamaal 24- an FM radio network amongst others. After these successful undertaking of Broadcast 24- the BAG Network had expanded its ventures and widened horizons in content creation and dissemination. The Company also unveiled its third channel namely Darshan24 on September 28, 2011.Further, in 2011-12, the Company ventured into Nautanki Films Private Limited and made a bumper opening with the landmark shows such as Madhubala for channel Colors and Sapno ke Bhawar Mein on Life OK channel.During the year 2012-13, E24 launched a slew of new shows while continuing with its flagship shows like Bollywood Reporter and U Me & TV, thus strengthening its programming lineup further. There was 20 Ka Dum, featuring 20 of the most significant stories from Bollywood. Thereafter, in October 2012, E24 achieved a ,milestone by launching E100- the fastest entertainment bulletin, a half an hour show packed with 100 of the biggest stories from Bollywood, Hollywood and television, which became an instant hit.With the forthcoming launches, the year 2015 saw several new channels launches and the industrys adoption of a brand new ratings system - Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). In 2016, the Company began its FM radio station Phase-III and got licenses to operate it for further 15 (fifteen) years from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Government of India.In 2019, Dhamal 24 had performedy well with its listeners to raise the bar in regional radio broadcasting thereby expanding the horizons in radio programming. Radio stations were initially launched in the name of Radio Dhamal and later rechristened Dhamal 24.As of January 2023, DD FreeDish hosted 179 channels including 91 Doordarshan channels including 51 educational channels launched and 79 private channels. The FreeDish service delivered All India Radios audio programming content of around 48 satellite radio channels.