SectorEntertainment
Open₹27.1
Prev. Close₹25.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.82
Day's High₹27.1
Day's Low₹24.54
52 Week's High₹28.1
52 Week's Low₹13.25
Book Value₹8.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.92
P/E92.29
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.64
-1.87
1.56
2.18
Net Worth
8.57
8.34
11.77
12.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.05
22.21
11.03
8.4
yoy growth (%)
-41.25
101.3
31.37
180.08
Raw materials
-1.04
0.6
4.18
0
As % of sales
7.99
2.71
37.88
0
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.75
-3.24
-1.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.87
0.95
1.17
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.77
-0.6
-0.32
Tax paid
1.08
-0.69
-0.21
-0.23
Working capital
-2.84
5.93
-3.55
8.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.25
101.3
31.37
180.08
Op profit growth
-277.59
87.22
-8.1
152.02
EBIT growth
-378.99
95.58
-23.59
206.1
Net profit growth
-452.23
57.48
-20.66
259.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22.19
19.36
26.68
22.57
32.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.19
19.36
26.68
22.57
32.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.22
0.2
0.23
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ratnakarrao Chepur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prasada Rao Kalluri
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAMA KOTI REDDY KONDAMADUGULA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rammohan Paruvu
ED / MD / Promoter
Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy
WTD & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Pallala
Non Executive Women Director
Swathi Reddy
Reports by Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silly Monks Entertainment Limited on May 24, 2017.Silly Monks is a South India based entertainment & media startup with a focus of being a recognized & fast growing player in areas such as digital media publishing, movie/content production, celebrities social media management, App development, Audio content Distribution, Google Ad word and online / digital Advertising, event management, and live band performances. The main focus of the company is Digital Media Publishing. The Company publishes its content on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Vuclip etc. The contents that are being published over these platforms are either created by the company i.e. by its in-house production or acquired through outright purchase or through syndicated method. In case of content which is bought by the company, it owns the copy rights of the content through an agreement with assignor and hence the publishing revenue is fully accrued to the company. When the content is through syndication, the company shares the revenue with the content partner. Silly Monks has been growing its focus in movie production; wherein it has co-produced Telugu Movies named Oohalu Gusagusalade Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, & Tungabhadra with
The Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is ₹25.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is 92.29 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹28.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.60%, 3 Years at 2.14%, 1 Year at 50.23%, 6 Month at 40.13%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 18.04%.
