Summary

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silly Monks Entertainment Limited on May 24, 2017.Silly Monks is a South India based entertainment & media startup with a focus of being a recognized & fast growing player in areas such as digital media publishing, movie/content production, celebrities social media management, App development, Audio content Distribution, Google Ad word and online / digital Advertising, event management, and live band performances. The main focus of the company is Digital Media Publishing. The Company publishes its content on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Vuclip etc. The contents that are being published over these platforms are either created by the company i.e. by its in-house production or acquired through outright purchase or through syndicated method. In case of content which is bought by the company, it owns the copy rights of the content through an agreement with assignor and hence the publishing revenue is fully accrued to the company. When the content is through syndication, the company shares the revenue with the content partner. Silly Monks has been growing its focus in movie production; wherein it has co-produced Telugu Movies named Oohalu Gusagusalade Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, & Tungabhadra with

