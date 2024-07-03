iifl-logo-icon 1
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Share Price

25.32
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open27.1
  • Day's High27.1
  • 52 Wk High28.1
  • Prev. Close25.84
  • Day's Low24.54
  • 52 Wk Low 13.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.82
  • P/E92.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.47
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.92
  • Div. Yield0
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

27.1

Prev. Close

25.84

Turnover(Lac.)

3.82

Day's High

27.1

Day's Low

24.54

52 Week's High

28.1

52 Week's Low

13.25

Book Value

8.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.92

P/E

92.29

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.29%

Non-Promoter- 53.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.64

-1.87

1.56

2.18

Net Worth

8.57

8.34

11.77

12.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.05

22.21

11.03

8.4

yoy growth (%)

-41.25

101.3

31.37

180.08

Raw materials

-1.04

0.6

4.18

0

As % of sales

7.99

2.71

37.88

0

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.75

-3.24

-1.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.87

0.95

1.17

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.77

-0.6

-0.32

Tax paid

1.08

-0.69

-0.21

-0.23

Working capital

-2.84

5.93

-3.55

8.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.25

101.3

31.37

180.08

Op profit growth

-277.59

87.22

-8.1

152.02

EBIT growth

-378.99

95.58

-23.59

206.1

Net profit growth

-452.23

57.48

-20.66

259.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22.19

19.36

26.68

22.57

32.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.19

19.36

26.68

22.57

32.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.22

0.2

0.23

0.18

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ratnakarrao Chepur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAMA KOTI REDDY KONDAMADUGULA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rammohan Paruvu

ED / MD / Promoter

Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy

WTD & Executive Director

Anil Kumar Pallala

Non Executive Women Director

Swathi Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silly Monks Entertainment Limited on May 24, 2017.Silly Monks is a South India based entertainment & media startup with a focus of being a recognized & fast growing player in areas such as digital media publishing, movie/content production, celebrities social media management, App development, Audio content Distribution, Google Ad word and online / digital Advertising, event management, and live band performances. The main focus of the company is Digital Media Publishing. The Company publishes its content on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Vuclip etc. The contents that are being published over these platforms are either created by the company i.e. by its in-house production or acquired through outright purchase or through syndicated method. In case of content which is bought by the company, it owns the copy rights of the content through an agreement with assignor and hence the publishing revenue is fully accrued to the company. When the content is through syndication, the company shares the revenue with the content partner. Silly Monks has been growing its focus in movie production; wherein it has co-produced Telugu Movies named Oohalu Gusagusalade Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, & Tungabhadra with
Company FAQs

What is the Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is ₹25.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is 92.29 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹28.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd?

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.60%, 3 Years at 2.14%, 1 Year at 50.23%, 6 Month at 40.13%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 18.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.71 %

