|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.05
22.21
11.03
8.4
yoy growth (%)
-41.25
101.3
31.37
180.08
Raw materials
-1.04
0.6
4.18
0
As % of sales
7.99
2.71
37.88
0
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.75
-3.24
-1.55
As % of sales
24.82
16.89
29.42
18.46
Other costs
-13.3
-16.51
-10.6
-5.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
101.93
74.32
96.1
63.87
Operating profit
-4.53
2.55
1.36
1.48
OPM
-34.74
11.49
12.35
17.66
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.77
-0.6
-0.32
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.07
Other income
0.1
0.08
0.19
0.09
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.87
0.95
1.17
Taxes
1.08
-0.69
-0.21
-0.23
Tax rate
-20.7
-37.16
-21.96
-20.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.13
1.17
0.74
0.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.13
1.17
0.74
0.94
yoy growth (%)
-452.23
57.48
-20.66
259.66
NPM
-31.72
5.28
6.76
11.19
