Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.55
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:09 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.05

22.21

11.03

8.4

yoy growth (%)

-41.25

101.3

31.37

180.08

Raw materials

-1.04

0.6

4.18

0

As % of sales

7.99

2.71

37.88

0

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.75

-3.24

-1.55

As % of sales

24.82

16.89

29.42

18.46

Other costs

-13.3

-16.51

-10.6

-5.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

101.93

74.32

96.1

63.87

Operating profit

-4.53

2.55

1.36

1.48

OPM

-34.74

11.49

12.35

17.66

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.77

-0.6

-0.32

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.07

Other income

0.1

0.08

0.19

0.09

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.87

0.95

1.17

Taxes

1.08

-0.69

-0.21

-0.23

Tax rate

-20.7

-37.16

-21.96

-20.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.13

1.17

0.74

0.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.13

1.17

0.74

0.94

yoy growth (%)

-452.23

57.48

-20.66

259.66

NPM

-31.72

5.28

6.76

11.19

