Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.58
(-3.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:24 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

16.83

16.14

19.45

18.62

25.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.83

16.14

19.45

18.62

25.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.21

0.2

0.21

0.09

Total Income

16.86

16.35

19.65

18.84

25.52

Total Expenditure

16.37

17.03

19.68

22.32

24

PBIDT

0.49

-0.68

-0.03

-3.48

1.52

Interest

0.03

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.45

-0.68

-0.03

-3.48

1.52

Depreciation

0.63

0.4

0.49

0.62

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.5

Deferred Tax

-0.07

-0.41

-0.11

-0.16

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.11

-0.68

-0.42

-3.94

0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.11

-0.68

-0.42

-3.94

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.11

-0.68

-0.42

-3.94

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.11

-0.66

-0.41

-3.86

0.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

5

0

Equity

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

10.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.91

-4.21

-0.15

-18.68

5.97

PBDTM(%)

2.67

-4.21

-0.15

-18.68

5.97

PATM(%)

-0.65

-4.21

-2.15

-21.16

1.06

