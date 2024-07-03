Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
16.83
16.14
19.45
18.62
25.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.83
16.14
19.45
18.62
25.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.21
0.2
0.21
0.09
Total Income
16.86
16.35
19.65
18.84
25.52
Total Expenditure
16.37
17.03
19.68
22.32
24
PBIDT
0.49
-0.68
-0.03
-3.48
1.52
Interest
0.03
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.45
-0.68
-0.03
-3.48
1.52
Depreciation
0.63
0.4
0.49
0.62
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.5
Deferred Tax
-0.07
-0.41
-0.11
-0.16
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.11
-0.68
-0.42
-3.94
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.11
-0.68
-0.42
-3.94
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.11
-0.68
-0.42
-3.94
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.11
-0.66
-0.41
-3.86
0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
5
0
Equity
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.91
-4.21
-0.15
-18.68
5.97
PBDTM(%)
2.67
-4.21
-0.15
-18.68
5.97
PATM(%)
-0.65
-4.21
-2.15
-21.16
1.06
No Record Found
