iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

23.98
(3.81%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:58:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.3

106.78

30.98

142.87

Op profit growth

-339.2

0.28

35.69

303.02

EBIT growth

-452.72

-15.46

35.57

412.08

Net profit growth

-572.37

-39.41

31.55

-4,433.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-26.31

7.66

15.8

15.26

EBIT margin

-28.93

5.71

13.98

13.51

Net profit margin

-24.14

3.56

12.15

12.1

RoCE

-37.27

9.49

17.12

39.35

RoNW

-8.08

1.5

3.94

10.94

RoA

-7.77

1.47

3.71

8.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.34

1.13

4.02

27.77

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.14

0.33

3.28

22.42

Book value per share

13.58

19.4

40.05

105.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.5

22.3

13.39

P/CEPS

-3.04

74.71

16.41

P/B

1.37

1.29

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

-3.29

8.76

20.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-9.35

48.53

0

0

Tax payout

-16.58

-37.69

-11.82

-7.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

66.37

52.85

61.75

32.04

Inventory days

68.87

26.93

0

0

Creditor days

-30.4

-11.1

-16.33

-32.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2,612.44

0

-29.54

-45.18

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.12

-0.07

-0.3

Net debt / op. profit

0.04

-0.96

-0.55

-0.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.62

1.86

0

0

Employee costs

-14.35

-11.58

-9.9

-9.53

Other costs

-107.33

-82.6

-74.28

-75.2

Silly Monks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.