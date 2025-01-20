Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.3
106.78
30.98
142.87
Op profit growth
-339.2
0.28
35.69
303.02
EBIT growth
-452.72
-15.46
35.57
412.08
Net profit growth
-572.37
-39.41
31.55
-4,433.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-26.31
7.66
15.8
15.26
EBIT margin
-28.93
5.71
13.98
13.51
Net profit margin
-24.14
3.56
12.15
12.1
RoCE
-37.27
9.49
17.12
39.35
RoNW
-8.08
1.5
3.94
10.94
RoA
-7.77
1.47
3.71
8.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.34
1.13
4.02
27.77
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.14
0.33
3.28
22.42
Book value per share
13.58
19.4
40.05
105.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.5
22.3
13.39
P/CEPS
-3.04
74.71
16.41
P/B
1.37
1.29
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
-3.29
8.76
20.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-9.35
48.53
0
0
Tax payout
-16.58
-37.69
-11.82
-7.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.37
52.85
61.75
32.04
Inventory days
68.87
26.93
0
0
Creditor days
-30.4
-11.1
-16.33
-32.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2,612.44
0
-29.54
-45.18
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.12
-0.07
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.04
-0.96
-0.55
-0.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.62
1.86
0
0
Employee costs
-14.35
-11.58
-9.9
-9.53
Other costs
-107.33
-82.6
-74.28
-75.2
