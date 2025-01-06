iifl-logo-icon 1
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Silly Monks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.87

0.95

1.17

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.77

-0.6

-0.32

Tax paid

1.08

-0.69

-0.21

-0.23

Working capital

-2.84

5.93

-3.55

8.04

Other operating items

Operating

-7.76

6.33

-3.4

8.65

Capital expenditure

-0.39

0.54

0.77

1.03

Free cash flow

-8.15

6.87

-2.63

9.68

Equity raised

13.64

23.44

23.08

18.39

Investing

0.12

-2.31

1.1

1.03

Financing

1.21

0.05

0.45

-0.48

Dividends paid

0.51

0.46

0.46

0

Net in cash

7.33

28.52

22.46

28.63

