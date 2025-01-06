Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.87
0.95
1.17
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.77
-0.6
-0.32
Tax paid
1.08
-0.69
-0.21
-0.23
Working capital
-2.84
5.93
-3.55
8.04
Other operating items
Operating
-7.76
6.33
-3.4
8.65
Capital expenditure
-0.39
0.54
0.77
1.03
Free cash flow
-8.15
6.87
-2.63
9.68
Equity raised
13.64
23.44
23.08
18.39
Investing
0.12
-2.31
1.1
1.03
Financing
1.21
0.05
0.45
-0.48
Dividends paid
0.51
0.46
0.46
0
Net in cash
7.33
28.52
22.46
28.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.