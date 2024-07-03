Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd Summary

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Silly Monks Entertainment Limited on May 24, 2017.Silly Monks is a South India based entertainment & media startup with a focus of being a recognized & fast growing player in areas such as digital media publishing, movie/content production, celebrities social media management, App development, Audio content Distribution, Google Ad word and online / digital Advertising, event management, and live band performances. The main focus of the company is Digital Media Publishing. The Company publishes its content on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Vuclip etc. The contents that are being published over these platforms are either created by the company i.e. by its in-house production or acquired through outright purchase or through syndicated method. In case of content which is bought by the company, it owns the copy rights of the content through an agreement with assignor and hence the publishing revenue is fully accrued to the company. When the content is through syndication, the company shares the revenue with the content partner. Silly Monks has been growing its focus in movie production; wherein it has co-produced Telugu Movies named Oohalu Gusagusalade Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, & Tungabhadra with Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The company also planning to venture into the Hindi Film industry through its co produced venture The Great Indian Escape with KIK Butt Entertainment. Apart from the Promoters, Mr. Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy & Mr. Anil Kumar Pallala, Companys startup has been funded by well renowned personalities such as Mr. Ranganathasai Korrapati who is a film producer and distributor known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema & Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy Musani who is chairman and Managing Director of Hyderabad-based Ektha Group which operates in Information Technology, Engineering, Business Process, Data Processing, Multimedia & Real Estate. In January, 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 12,60,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 15.12 Crores, comprising a Fresh Issue of 9,70,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 11.64 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 2,90,000 Equity Shares amounting Rs 3.48 Crore.