SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.8
Prev. Close₹2.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.8
Day's Low₹2.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
25.31
25.31
25.31
25.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-148.5
-93.78
-73.78
-44.24
Net Worth
-123.19
-68.47
-48.47
-18.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
11.41
19.67
6.35
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.96
209.81
-51.18
35.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.96
-15.24
-9.36
-12.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-54.37
-21
-29.8
-55.05
Depreciation
-8
-7.58
-7.39
-7.51
Tax paid
0.86
1
0.61
0.82
Working capital
-17.13
16.21
-0.78
-38.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.96
209.81
-51.18
35.35
Op profit growth
251.78
-20.39
-60.5
-6.62
EBIT growth
166.71
-15.28
-51.88
-5.01
Net profit growth
167.58
-32.3
-287.02
-129.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
16.37
33
13.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.37
33
13.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.83
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VISHAL BELAPURKAR
Additional Director
VENKATESH MANIKRAO BASATWAR
Director
POONAM CHANDRASHEKHAR NAIK
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Broadcast Initiatives Ltd
Summary
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd was originally incorporated in the year 2004 in the name of SAB Samachar Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Sri Adhikari Brothers News & Television Network Limited (SABNL) with effect from July 8, 2005. The name of our Company was further changed to Broadcast Initiatives Limited with effect from May 18, 2006. The necessary ROC approval for the change of names as above has been received. The Company is in the business of broadcasting and has launched JANMAT channel on November 14, 2005 as news & views channel. Being a group company of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, Broadcast Initiatives Limited enjoys recognition and is ably supported by its network and programming experience.
