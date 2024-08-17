iifl-logo-icon 1
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Share Price

2.8
(-3.45%)
Dec 26, 2016|12:07:10 PM

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2.8

Prev. Close

2.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.8

Day's Low

2.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.39%

Non-Promoter- 1.20%

Institutions: 1.20%

Non-Institutions: 46.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

25.31

25.31

25.31

25.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-148.5

-93.78

-73.78

-44.24

Net Worth

-123.19

-68.47

-48.47

-18.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

11.41

19.67

6.35

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.96

209.81

-51.18

35.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.96

-15.24

-9.36

-12.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-54.37

-21

-29.8

-55.05

Depreciation

-8

-7.58

-7.39

-7.51

Tax paid

0.86

1

0.61

0.82

Working capital

-17.13

16.21

-0.78

-38.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.96

209.81

-51.18

35.35

Op profit growth

251.78

-20.39

-60.5

-6.62

EBIT growth

166.71

-15.28

-51.88

-5.01

Net profit growth

167.58

-32.3

-287.02

-129.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

16.37

33

13.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.37

33

13.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.83

0.28

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Broadcast Initiatives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VISHAL BELAPURKAR

Additional Director

VENKATESH MANIKRAO BASATWAR

Director

POONAM CHANDRASHEKHAR NAIK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Broadcast Initiatives Ltd

Summary

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd was originally incorporated in the year 2004 in the name of SAB Samachar Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Sri Adhikari Brothers News & Television Network Limited (SABNL) with effect from July 8, 2005. The name of our Company was further changed to Broadcast Initiatives Limited with effect from May 18, 2006. The necessary ROC approval for the change of names as above has been received. The Company is in the business of broadcasting and has launched JANMAT channel on November 14, 2005 as news & views channel. Being a group company of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, Broadcast Initiatives Limited enjoys recognition and is ably supported by its network and programming experience.
