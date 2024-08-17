Summary

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd was originally incorporated in the year 2004 in the name of SAB Samachar Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Sri Adhikari Brothers News & Television Network Limited (SABNL) with effect from July 8, 2005. The name of our Company was further changed to Broadcast Initiatives Limited with effect from May 18, 2006. The necessary ROC approval for the change of names as above has been received. The Company is in the business of broadcasting and has launched JANMAT channel on November 14, 2005 as news & views channel. Being a group company of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, Broadcast Initiatives Limited enjoys recognition and is ably supported by its network and programming experience.

