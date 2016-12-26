iifl-logo-icon 1
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.8
(-3.45%)
Dec 26, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

11.41

19.67

6.35

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.96

209.81

-51.18

35.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.96

-15.24

-9.36

-12.89

As % of sales

166.05

77.46

147.41

99.14

Other costs

-39.44

-17.78

-13.76

-42.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

345.41

90.41

216.77

327.42

Operating profit

-46.98

-13.35

-16.77

-42.48

OPM

-411.46

-67.87

-264.18

-326.56

Depreciation

-8

-7.58

-7.39

-7.51

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.67

-5.8

-5.17

Other income

0.75

0.61

0.17

0.11

Profit before tax

-54.37

-21

-29.8

-55.05

Taxes

0.86

1

0.61

0.82

Tax rate

-1.58

-4.79

-2.05

-1.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-53.51

-19.99

-29.19

-54.22

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.34

70.02

Net profit

-53.51

-19.99

-29.54

15.79

yoy growth (%)

167.58

-32.3

-287.02

-129.86

NPM

-468.64

-101.63

-465.18

121.41

