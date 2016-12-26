Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
11.41
19.67
6.35
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.96
209.81
-51.18
35.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.96
-15.24
-9.36
-12.89
As % of sales
166.05
77.46
147.41
99.14
Other costs
-39.44
-17.78
-13.76
-42.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
345.41
90.41
216.77
327.42
Operating profit
-46.98
-13.35
-16.77
-42.48
OPM
-411.46
-67.87
-264.18
-326.56
Depreciation
-8
-7.58
-7.39
-7.51
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.67
-5.8
-5.17
Other income
0.75
0.61
0.17
0.11
Profit before tax
-54.37
-21
-29.8
-55.05
Taxes
0.86
1
0.61
0.82
Tax rate
-1.58
-4.79
-2.05
-1.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-53.51
-19.99
-29.19
-54.22
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.34
70.02
Net profit
-53.51
-19.99
-29.54
15.79
yoy growth (%)
167.58
-32.3
-287.02
-129.86
NPM
-468.64
-101.63
-465.18
121.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.