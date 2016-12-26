Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-54.37
-21
-29.8
-55.05
Depreciation
-8
-7.58
-7.39
-7.51
Tax paid
0.86
1
0.61
0.82
Working capital
-17.13
16.21
-0.78
-38.16
Other operating items
Operating
-78.64
-11.37
-37.38
-99.9
Capital expenditure
5.84
1.48
-0.2
-5.11
Free cash flow
-72.8
-9.89
-37.58
-105.01
Equity raised
-188.76
-147.56
-88.47
-117.9
Investing
0
0
0
-6.38
Financing
272.77
201.42
23.15
123.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.19
43.96
-102.91
-105.61
