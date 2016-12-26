iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.8
(-3.45%)
Dec 26, 2016|12:07:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Broadcast Initiatives Ltd

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-54.37

-21

-29.8

-55.05

Depreciation

-8

-7.58

-7.39

-7.51

Tax paid

0.86

1

0.61

0.82

Working capital

-17.13

16.21

-0.78

-38.16

Other operating items

Operating

-78.64

-11.37

-37.38

-99.9

Capital expenditure

5.84

1.48

-0.2

-5.11

Free cash flow

-72.8

-9.89

-37.58

-105.01

Equity raised

-188.76

-147.56

-88.47

-117.9

Investing

0

0

0

-6.38

Financing

272.77

201.42

23.15

123.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.19

43.96

-102.91

-105.61

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Broadcast Initiatives Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.