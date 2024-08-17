Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
2.44
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.44
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.26
Total Income
2.7
Total Expenditure
8.31
PBIDT
-5.61
Interest
0.84
PBDT
-6.45
Depreciation
0.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-1.87
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
85,50,800
Public Shareholding (%)
44.27
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-229.91
PBDTM(%)
-264.34
PATM(%)
-223.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.