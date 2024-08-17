iifl-logo-icon 1
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Quarterly Results

2.8
(-3.45%)
Dec 26, 2016|12:07:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

2.44

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.44

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.26

Total Income

2.7

Total Expenditure

8.31

PBIDT

-5.61

Interest

0.84

PBDT

-6.45

Depreciation

0.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

-1.87

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

19.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

85,50,800

Public Shareholding (%)

44.27

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

-229.91

PBDTM(%)

-264.34

PATM(%)

-223.36

