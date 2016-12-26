iifl-logo-icon 1
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 26, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

25.31

25.31

25.31

25.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-148.5

-93.78

-73.78

-44.24

Net Worth

-123.19

-68.47

-48.47

-18.93

Minority Interest

Debt

154.2

118.57

82.85

59.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.8

2.28

3.19

0

Total Liabilities

31.81

52.38

37.57

40.85

Fixed Assets

31.85

37.23

39.47

46.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7

7.03

6.93

3.13

Networking Capital

-8.71

7.05

-10.03

-9.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.51

14.82

0.56

2.01

Debtor Days

112.19

274.91

32.18

56.38

Other Current Assets

16.88

14.11

11.96

11.37

Sundry Creditors

-19.1

-13.12

-15.44

-15.24

Creditor Days

610.52

243.37

887.36

427.54

Other Current Liabilities

-10

-8.76

-7.11

-8.05

Cash

1.41

0.8

0.94

0.78

Total Assets

31.81

52.37

37.57

40.85

