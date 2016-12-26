Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
25.31
25.31
25.31
25.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-148.5
-93.78
-73.78
-44.24
Net Worth
-123.19
-68.47
-48.47
-18.93
Minority Interest
Debt
154.2
118.57
82.85
59.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
2.28
3.19
0
Total Liabilities
31.81
52.38
37.57
40.85
Fixed Assets
31.85
37.23
39.47
46.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7
7.03
6.93
3.13
Networking Capital
-8.71
7.05
-10.03
-9.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.51
14.82
0.56
2.01
Debtor Days
112.19
274.91
32.18
56.38
Other Current Assets
16.88
14.11
11.96
11.37
Sundry Creditors
-19.1
-13.12
-15.44
-15.24
Creditor Days
610.52
243.37
887.36
427.54
Other Current Liabilities
-10
-8.76
-7.11
-8.05
Cash
1.41
0.8
0.94
0.78
Total Assets
31.81
52.37
37.57
40.85
