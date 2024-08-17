iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Company Summary

2.8
(-3.45%)
Dec 26, 2016|12:07:10 PM

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Summary

Broadcast Initiatives Ltd was originally incorporated in the year 2004 in the name of SAB Samachar Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Sri Adhikari Brothers News & Television Network Limited (SABNL) with effect from July 8, 2005. The name of our Company was further changed to Broadcast Initiatives Limited with effect from May 18, 2006. The necessary ROC approval for the change of names as above has been received. The Company is in the business of broadcasting and has launched JANMAT channel on November 14, 2005 as news & views channel. Being a group company of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, Broadcast Initiatives Limited enjoys recognition and is ably supported by its network and programming experience.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.