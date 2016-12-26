Broadcast Initiatives Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Broadcast Initiatives Limited (Live India) (BSE Code: 532816, NSE Code: BROADCAST- EQ) is one of Indias largest media Company. Live India a flagship channel which has the largest news network across India in Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) news genre. Live India Channel is available on major cable operators in PAN India and DTH Platforms.

Media Industry

As per FICCI-KPMG Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2015, the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry witnessed a moderate growth in 2014. The industry grew from Rs. 918 billion in 2013 to Rs. 1,026 billion in 2014, registering a growth rate of 12%. Television sector grew from Rs. 417 billion in 2013 to Rs. 475 billion in 2014, registering a growth of 14%. Total advertising spend across media was Rs. 414 billion in 2014 contributing to 40% of Media and Entertainment industry revenues. In light of the continued economic growth, advertising revenues saw a growth of 14% in 2014. On account of improving monetization due to digitization, in 2014, subscription revenues grew at annualized growth rate 16%.

It was another landmark year for the television industry in many ways. Financial year 2015 saw the formation of the viewership measurement system by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). BARC is expected to deliver superior viewership data on account of more relevant classification parameters (NCCS instead of SEC), tracking of substantially higher viewership universe (~150 Mn Households) including rural households, as well as higher quality of data monitoring through audio watermarking of channel feeds.

Business Profile

Live India is an integrated media Company engaged primarily in broadcasting and content development, production and its delivery via satellite. The Company has presently 8 regional news bureaus across PAN India. These bureaus are located at Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Bhopal, Ahmadabad, Patna, Lucknow and Jaipur. Live India is also the pioneer in the national markets which serve content across the nation.

Leadership in HSM News Genre:

In the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) news genre, Live India is the flagship product from Broadcast Initiative Limited. The HSM space continued to see sustained competition between the top news channels with extremely dynamic channel rankings. Live India continued to have a leading share in the HSM news genre. Some key shows during the year under review are as follows:

Live 50: Collage of top 50 news of the moment, packed in aggressive packaging and catering to the people who wants to have maximum news in minimum time. Top 50 news collects best news for the viewers so that they can stay informed even without sitting in front of tv all day long.

Sport Track: Sport Track is the comprehensive coverage of sports news around the world. The show brings all the action of sports on and off the field, packaged for youth interested in knowing the briefs and details of the sporting event of the day.

Live India Aaj: A unique show that prepares the news agenda of the day and highlights three big news events of the day. Aaj is watched by the people who are aware about the current affairs and willing to know what can be the highlights of the day even before the news breaks out.

Master Mind: Master Mind is the weekly investigative show, unearthing the big scams of the nation. The show brings out the shocking news from different part of the nation and provides regular dose of investigative journalism which is missing from the action in Hindi News Genre. Master Mind is one of the kind shows on any other Hindi News Station and has made its impact in the short period after launching it.

Parag Dil Se: Parag Dil se is one on one interview based show hosted by our Entertainment Editor Mr. Parag Chapekar. It is a light hearted celebrity based show.

Parag Ka Punch: Every Friday our Entertainment Editor Mr. Parag Chapekar gives his critical view on the latest release of Bollywood movies in "Parag Ka Punch".

Rahasya: The weekly show brings stories that became legends as soon as they appeared, stories that are mostly unheard, not routine UFO sighting stories, but difference interesting and sometimes scary stories.

Delhi Live: Delhi Live as name suggests is half an hour comprehensive news bulletin of Delhi. The show carries the top story of Delhi, which covers all the aspects and dimensions of the day.

Election Coverage: Under the banner of Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar channel did major coverage of 2014 loksabha elections. The coverage included constituency profile of major constituencies, interviews of big politicians & Street shows etc.

Delhi election coverage was also done on massive scale by designing several shows under the banner Delhi Ka King Kaun.

Under the banner of Tau Aur Bhau channel did major coverage of Maharashtra and Haryana election. The show was planned in such a way that two politically and culturally different state blended together in a programme. A well known Marathi artist Mr. Jayant Gadekar covered the Maharashtra election as a character of Bhau and his counterpart in Haryana was Mr. Sangram Singh, who presented himself as a Tau. Both have covered the election in their respective state with local flavor and dialect. The programme was widely appreciated.

Cricket World Cup 2015: Cricket world cup 2015 was covered in the show named as Abki Baar Champion Kon. The cricket legends Mr. Dilip Vengasarkar, Mr. Inzamamul Haq and Mr. Surinder Khanna are the Panelists for the show. Ms. Roshni Chopra was the lead host of the show.

Operation Mahabharat: Live India carries out sting operation to reveal theft of digital confidential information. Information thefts from countrys banks have become rampant. Records of mobile companies are being sold openly in the market. To probe this further, undercover reporters of Live India investigated it for 10 months. Christened Operation Mahabharat, the aim of the entire operation was to reveal how touts throughout the country are selling confidential information of people. The investigation caught 12 such persons who indulged in this fraud. Live Indias hidden cameras caught those making deals with the reporters who posed as clients for buying confidential information.

Business Strategy

The key elements of Live India strategy during the year were to (i) take appropriate steps to safeguard its leadership position in a fiercely competitive environment (ii) rationalise on costs across different heads (iii) fortify its expansion in the national markets (iv) maintain consistently high standards of Corporate Governance (v) additional revenues from digitization.

Appropriate steps to safeguard its leadership position in a fiercely competitive environment: The reorganization of regional news bureaus has helped to ensure that in a highly fragmented environment, the network maintained and grew its dominance. The Company aims to further enhance the market share through a planned content lineup for news based programme.

Rationalise on costs across different heads: The belief at the Company has always been that higher spends will not necessarily result in sustained incremental viewership. Even in the wake of competition, the network maintained its cost structures, though with increased competition our costs also moved up. Better negotiations with suppliers and stricter control on distribution spends will help in further keeping costs under check.

Fortify its growth in the national markets: During the year, the Company undertook various initiatives to further strengthen its dominance in national Hindi Speaking Markets in news genre by entering into deals with new platform operators. In line with this growth strategy, the Company planned to launch various news based programme.

Corporate Governance: Live India firmly believes that good governance is critical for sustaining corporate development, increasing productivity and competitiveness and creating shareholders wealth. The governance process should ensure that the available resources are utilised in a manner that meets the aspirations of all its stakeholders. The Companys essential charter is shaped by the objectives of transparency, professionalism and accountability. The Company continuously endeavors to improve on these aspects on an ongoing basis. While the increasing emphasis on transparency and accountability, standards have been set by various governing bodies on disclosure as well as judiciousness in conduct.

Additional revenues from digitization: The Company has relaunched its digital editions in February, 2015 under the umbrella of Live India Digital. India is a fast digitizing market. The completion of the digitization process in Phase I and Phase II cities and the rollout in Phase III and Phase IV cities is seen as a positive step that should lead to a boost in the subscription revenues in the future.

Risk Factors

Competition from other players: The Company operates in highly competitive environment that is subject to innovations, changes and varying levels of resources available to each player in each segment of business.

Ever changing trends in Media Sector: It may not be possible to consistently predict changing audience taste. Peoples tastes vary quite rapidly along with the trends and environment they live in. This makes it virtually impossible to predict whether a particular show of news based programme would do well or not.

Cost of programming might affect its bottom line: The urge to compete and provide the best content to viewers would have to incur high expenditure to provide an impetus on its news based programming. The increase in costs might not necessarily perk up its revenues in the same proportion.

Macroeconomic environment: Macroeconomic environment can be a potential source of risk. Moderate growth, along with high inflation, can adversely impact advertising revenues of the Company.

Increased competitive environment in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) Space: The HSM news genre is the one of the key genres for all advertisers and hence is most lucrative to all the TV broadcasters. Any new competition in the space can have an impact on the Companies revenues.

Dependency on hiring and retaining highly qualified employees: The Company believes that the future success depends in large part on continued ability to hire, develop, motivate and retain qualified employees and other qualified personnel needed to provide services to our customers. Competition for skilled personnel in the media industry remains intense.

Extract of Policy on Risk Management

"At Broadcast Initiatives Limited, the task of risk management is to continuously evaluate and monitor all business opportunities, threats and risks to ensure the achievement of objectives and business continuity."

The Board of Directors of the Company and the Audit Committee of the Board shall review the risk management policy of the Company from time to time so that management controls the risk through properly defined network. The Audit Committee of the Board shall monitor and review the overall risk management plan and perform such other functions as may be necessary for effective implementation of the Risk Management Policy for the Company. Head of Departments shall be responsible for implementation of the risk management system as may be applicable to their respective areas of functioning and report to the Audit Committee.

Media & Broadcasting Industry: The television and broadcasting industry has recorded growth especially in the new media sectors, animation, Films and Music, mainly due to digitization. Diversification is the key to growth and sustenance of Industry. Media and Broadcasting is no exception. While there are opportunities available for growth, there are also some hurdles on the way. The sector is largely disorganized and fragmented and there is lack of distribution infrastructure.

With the help of new technology the Media and Entertainment, there is a need for innovation as per the requirement of the audience. The changes in the way media is consumed are being driven by factors such as emerging gaming platforms and innovation in technological devices such as tablets. Convergence of media, e-commerce and emergence of an application economy are the expected trends likely to emerge. Availability of infrastructure and appropriately pricing content across these new media platforms are expected to be critical success factors for the Indian market.

Risk Management: Risk management is a part of the Companies financial reporting process and one of the most significant measures of internal control. At Broadcast Initiatives Limited the task of risk management is to continuously evaluate and monitor all business opportunities, threats and risks to ensure the achievement of objectives and business continuity.

The Board of Directors carries the primary responsibility for the Companies risk management. The Board of Directors considers the most significant identified risks and is in charge of defining the Companies risk appetite. The Audit committee approves the risk management principles of the Company and monitors the efficiency of the risk management systems. The Audit committee also discusses the management reports on significant risks and the Companys exposure to them as well as considers the plans to minimize risks. The Audit Committee of the Board is responsible to monitor and review the overall risk management plan and perform such other functions as may be necessary for effective implementation of the Risk Management Policy for the Company.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, the Executive Team and other Senior Management Person in the Company at organizational levels are responsible for carrying out daily risk management. In each department, a head of the department is a responsible person for risk management and reporting on risk management operations.

The risk management process is a means to identify risks, develop risk management measures and report the risks. Risk management is part of the Companies internal control and, thus part of good corporate governance. The Company sets limits to and procedures for quantitative as well as qualitative risks in writing in its risk management system. The most significant risks and uncertainties for the Company is define as risks events or circumstances that could prevent reaching a strategic, operative or economic objective. The risks are classified as strategic, operative and financing risks.

Strategic risks: The most important strategic risks for the Company is a significant drop in viewership, a decrease in advertising sales and a significant rise in distribution costs. Changes in the overall economy are reflected in the development of advertising sales.

Advertising sales major part of the revenue of the Company. There are also geography-specific risks related to the development of the market, business and the economic growth with regards to developing businesses. In the long term, the media business is transforming with changes in media usage and new technologies. The Companies strategic objective is to react to this challenge by renewing its business and developing new businesses.

Operative risks: Disturbances of information technology and communications as well as disruption of distribution are the most important operative risks. The risks of information technology and communications are reviewed and managed in cooperation with the operating people and the business units as well as cooperation partners. Especially the technical operation and vulnerability of the digital business is closely monitored in the entire media industry.

In media, it is important to prevent disruptions of operations in advance by means of good management and safety culture as well as with the help of guidelines. Back-up plans are made in preparation for interruptions. The increasing compliances and legal norms may lead to additional costs for the distribution. Therefore, the Group aims to further improve the efficiency of its distribution activities in order to maintain a competitive edge.

Financing Risks: The Chief Financial Officer of the Company is responsible for the financing. The centralized financing and investment function takes care of the operative financing for the Company. The function includes the management of payments and liquidity, funding and investments. The payments are centralized.

Risk Management System: As a diversified enterprise, the Company has always had a system- based approach to business risk management. Backed by strong internal control systems, the current risk management framework consist of the following elements:

• The Corporate Governance Policy clearly lays down the roles and responsibilities of the various entities in relation to risk management. A range of responsibilities, from the strategic to the operational is specified in the Governance Policy. These role definitions, inter alia are aimed at ensuring formulation of appropriate risk management policies and procedures, their effective implementation and independent monitoring and reporting by Internal Audit.

• A combination of centrally issued policies and divisionally evolved procedures brings robustness to the process of ensuring business risks are effectively addressed.

• Appropriate structures have been put in place to effectively address the inherent risks in businesses with unique and relatively high risk profiles.

• A strong and independent Internal Audit Function at the corporate level carries out risk focused audits across all businesses, enabling identification of areas where risk managements processes may need to be improved. The Audit Committee of the board reviews internal Audit findings, and provides strategic guidance on internal controls. Monitors the internal control environment within the Company and ensures that Internal Audit recommendations are effectively implemented.

• The combination of policies a process as outlined above adequately addresses the various risks associated with the Companies businesses. The senior management of the Company periodically reviews the risk managements framework to maintain its contemporariness so as to effectively address the emerging challenges in a dynamic business environment.

Financials Results of Operations

Total Revenue: Total Revenue for the financial year 2014-2015 is Rs. 1217.22 Lacs.

Total Expenditure: Total expenditure increased by Rs. 2525.52 Lacs from Rs. 4129.24 Lacs in financial year 2013-2014 to Rs. 6654.76 Lacs in financial year 2014-2015.

Operational/ Production Cost: Operational cost increased by Rs. 304.77 Lacs from Rs. 150.33 Lacs in financial year 20132014 to Rs. 455.10 Lacs in financial year 2014-2015. Increase in operating cost is due to volatile news based programming cost and related expenses.

Personnel Cost: Personnel cost has increased by Rs. 371.86 Lacs from Rs. 1524.30 Lacs in financial year 2013-2014 to Rs. 1896.16 Lacs in financial year 2014-2015.

Financial Cost: Financial cost has reduced by Rs. 53.12 Lacs from Rs. 67.16 Lacs in financial year 2013-2014 to Rs. 14.04 Lacs in Financial year 2014-2015.

Depreciation and Amortization: Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by Rs. 41.51 Lacs from Rs. 758.84 Lacs in financial year 2013-2014 to Rs. 800.35 Lacs in Financial year 2014-2015.

Loss for the Period: Loss for the financial year 2014-2015 is Rs. 5351.41 Lacs.

Sources of Funds

Share Capital: The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 50,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Fifty Crores only) divided into 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

The paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 25,31,40,000 (Rupees Twenty Five Crores Thirty One Lacs Forty Thousand only) divided into 2,53,14,000 (Two Crores Fifty Three Lacs and Fourteen Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Loan Funds: Total loan funds (Inter Corporate Deposits) as on March 31, 2015 stood at Rs. 15368.05 Lacs up from Rs. 11805.17 Lacs. These loan funds are long term borrowing taken by the Company from group promoter Company for obtaining business benefits and operational efficiency.

Long term liabilities and provisions: Long term provisions pertaining to retirement benefits and leave encashment have reduce by Rs. 19.79 Lacs from Rs. 150.75 Lacs as on March 31, 2014 to Rs. 130.96 Lacs as on March 31, 2015.

Application of Funds

Long term loans and advances: The long term loans and advances increased by Rs. 176.82 Lacs from Rs. 1135.61 Lacs as on March 31, 2014 to Rs. 1312.43 Lacs as on March 31, 2015. The increase is mainly on account of Service Tax set off receivables.

Current Assets: Current Assets mainly represent Trade Receivables, Cash & Bank Balances, Short term loans and advances, current investment and Other Current Assets. The decrease in current assets by Rs. 970.00 Lacs from Rs. 893.37 Lacs as on March 31, 2014 to Rs. 1863.37 Lacs as on March 31, 2015, is mainly on account of receipt of Trade Receivables.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimate and expectation may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied.