SectorEntertainment
Open₹508
Prev. Close₹505.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,680.14
Day's High₹510.85
Day's Low₹504.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹49.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,225.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
190.18
180.48
102.65
102.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
502.45
452.43
519.19
861.25
Net Worth
692.63
632.91
621.84
963.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.93
1,897.44
1,348.11
1,220.71
yoy growth (%)
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Raw materials
-7.87
-126.21
-74.35
-68.06
As % of sales
7.43
6.65
5.51
5.57
Employee costs
-86.67
-142.06
-96.35
-86.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-442.28
128.52
106.19
44.47
Depreciation
-283.2
-264.18
-86.69
-84.07
Tax paid
108.7
-113.57
16.99
-14
Working capital
25.31
-5.69
-19.33
-19.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Op profit growth
-91.65
187.84
43.21
-23.42
EBIT growth
-154.66
158.91
93.65
-40.78
Net profit growth
-2,359.37
-86.96
276.16
-62.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
683.94
105.93
1,897.44
1,692.18
1,348.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.94
105.93
1,897.44
1,692.18
1,348.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.83
42.26
17.17
14.92
14.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
573.25
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.84
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
971.75
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.95
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pavan Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vivek Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Siddharth Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
H Khaitan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Jatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Girija Balakrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishesh Chander Chandiok
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishav Sethi
ABS Towers,
Old Padra Road,
Gujarat - 390007
Tel: 91-265-6198111
Website: http://www.inoxmovies.com
Email: investors@inoxmovies.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Inox Leisure Limited is one of Indias most well-known multiplex operators. As on 30th June, 2022, INOX operates in 73 cities throughout India. It has 163 properties with 692 screens and a total seatin...
