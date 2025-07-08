iifl-logo
Inox Leisure Ltd Share Price Live

508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023|03:59:13 PM

  • Open508
  • Day's High510.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close505.75
  • Day's Low504.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2,680.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,225.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inox Leisure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Inox Leisure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Inox Leisure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inox Leisure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.03%

Non-Promoter- 45.05%

Institutions: 45.05%

Non-Institutions: 10.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inox Leisure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

190.18

180.48

102.65

102.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

502.45

452.43

519.19

861.25

Net Worth

692.63

632.91

621.84

963.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.93

1,897.44

1,348.11

1,220.71

yoy growth (%)

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Raw materials

-7.87

-126.21

-74.35

-68.06

As % of sales

7.43

6.65

5.51

5.57

Employee costs

-86.67

-142.06

-96.35

-86.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-442.28

128.52

106.19

44.47

Depreciation

-283.2

-264.18

-86.69

-84.07

Tax paid

108.7

-113.57

16.99

-14

Working capital

25.31

-5.69

-19.33

-19.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Op profit growth

-91.65

187.84

43.21

-23.42

EBIT growth

-154.66

158.91

93.65

-40.78

Net profit growth

-2,359.37

-86.96

276.16

-62.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

683.94

105.93

1,897.44

1,692.18

1,348.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

683.94

105.93

1,897.44

1,692.18

1,348.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.83

42.26

17.17

14.92

14.46

View Annually Results

Inox Leisure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

573.25

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.84

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

971.75

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.95

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox Leisure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pavan Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vivek Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Siddharth Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

H Khaitan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Jatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Girija Balakrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishesh Chander Chandiok

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishav Sethi

Registered Office

ABS Towers,

Old Padra Road,

Gujarat - 390007

Tel: 91-265-6198111

Website: http://www.inoxmovies.com

Email: investors@inoxmovies.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Inox Leisure Limited is one of Indias most well-known multiplex operators. As on 30th June, 2022, INOX operates in 73 cities throughout India. It has 163 properties with 692 screens and a total seatin...
Read More

Reports by Inox Leisure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Inox Leisure Ltd share price today?

The Inox Leisure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹508.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Leisure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox Leisure Ltd is ₹6225.22 Cr. as of 16 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inox Leisure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inox Leisure Ltd is 0 and 8.75 as of 16 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inox Leisure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox Leisure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox Leisure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Inox Leisure Ltd?

Inox Leisure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.05%, 3 Years at 2.69%, 1 Year at 26.00%, 6 Month at -5.86%, 3 Month at -0.70% and 1 Month at 2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inox Leisure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inox Leisure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

