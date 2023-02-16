Inox Leisure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-442.28
128.52
106.19
44.47
Depreciation
-283.2
-264.18
-86.69
-84.07
Tax paid
108.7
-113.57
16.99
-14
Working capital
25.31
-5.69
-19.33
-19.15
Other operating items
Operating
-591.46
-254.93
17.15
-72.74
Capital expenditure
216.69
2,712.24
137.33
134.25
Free cash flow
-374.77
2,457.3
154.48
61.5
Equity raised
1,387.1
1,094.09
915.28
852.24
Investing
-0.68
-12.43
1.72
-5.35
Financing
5,486.4
2,852.37
299.62
374.91
Dividends paid
0
9.85
0
0
Net in cash
6,498.05
6,401.19
1,371.11
1,283.3
