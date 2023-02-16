iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Inox Leisure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023|03:59:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Leisure Ltd

Inox Leisure FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-442.28

128.52

106.19

44.47

Depreciation

-283.2

-264.18

-86.69

-84.07

Tax paid

108.7

-113.57

16.99

-14

Working capital

25.31

-5.69

-19.33

-19.15

Other operating items

Operating

-591.46

-254.93

17.15

-72.74

Capital expenditure

216.69

2,712.24

137.33

134.25

Free cash flow

-374.77

2,457.3

154.48

61.5

Equity raised

1,387.1

1,094.09

915.28

852.24

Investing

-0.68

-12.43

1.72

-5.35

Financing

5,486.4

2,852.37

299.62

374.91

Dividends paid

0

9.85

0

0

Net in cash

6,498.05

6,401.19

1,371.11

1,283.3

Inox Leisure : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Leisure Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.