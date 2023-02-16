iifl-logo
Inox Leisure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.93

1,897.44

1,348.11

1,220.71

yoy growth (%)

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Raw materials

-7.87

-126.21

-74.35

-68.06

As % of sales

7.43

6.65

5.51

5.57

Employee costs

-86.67

-142.06

-96.35

-86.39

As % of sales

81.81

7.48

7.14

7.07

Other costs

38.4

-1,032.33

-970.05

-921.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.25

54.4

71.95

75.48

Operating profit

49.78

596.82

207.34

144.77

OPM

46.99

31.45

15.38

11.85

Depreciation

-283.2

-264.18

-86.69

-84.07

Interest expense

-251.09

-221.24

-28.89

-25.28

Other income

42.23

17.12

14.44

9.05

Profit before tax

-442.28

128.52

106.19

44.47

Taxes

108.7

-113.57

16.99

-14

Tax rate

-24.57

-88.37

16

-31.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-333.57

14.94

123.18

30.47

Exceptional items

-4.08

0

-8.54

0

Net profit

-337.65

14.94

114.64

30.47

yoy growth (%)

-2,359.37

-86.96

276.16

-62.44

NPM

-318.75

0.78

8.5

2.49

