Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.93
1,897.44
1,348.11
1,220.71
yoy growth (%)
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Raw materials
-7.87
-126.21
-74.35
-68.06
As % of sales
7.43
6.65
5.51
5.57
Employee costs
-86.67
-142.06
-96.35
-86.39
As % of sales
81.81
7.48
7.14
7.07
Other costs
38.4
-1,032.33
-970.05
-921.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.25
54.4
71.95
75.48
Operating profit
49.78
596.82
207.34
144.77
OPM
46.99
31.45
15.38
11.85
Depreciation
-283.2
-264.18
-86.69
-84.07
Interest expense
-251.09
-221.24
-28.89
-25.28
Other income
42.23
17.12
14.44
9.05
Profit before tax
-442.28
128.52
106.19
44.47
Taxes
108.7
-113.57
16.99
-14
Tax rate
-24.57
-88.37
16
-31.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-333.57
14.94
123.18
30.47
Exceptional items
-4.08
0
-8.54
0
Net profit
-337.65
14.94
114.64
30.47
yoy growth (%)
-2,359.37
-86.96
276.16
-62.44
NPM
-318.75
0.78
8.5
2.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.