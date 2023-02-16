Inox Leisure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
190.18
180.48
102.65
102.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
502.45
452.43
519.19
861.25
Net Worth
692.63
632.91
621.84
963.86
Minority Interest
Debt
2,948.08
2,845.12
2,819.5
110
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.73
15.3
10.52
10.32
Total Liabilities
3,658.44
3,493.33
3,451.86
1,084.18
Fixed Assets
3,110.31
3,137.88
3,228.48
986.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
150
1.19
1.87
2.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
375.35
299.34
187.8
63.18
Networking Capital
-32.76
-22.17
-10.38
19.34
Inventories
14.33
10.34
13.65
12.19
Inventory Days
35.62
2.62
Sundry Debtors
29.03
4.3
62.75
88.24
Debtor Days
14.81
12.07
Other Current Assets
263.02
269.44
287.03
323.83
Sundry Creditors
-168.34
-148.55
-176.04
-200.75
Creditor Days
511.84
33.86
Other Current Liabilities
-170.81
-157.7
-197.77
-204.17
Cash
55.56
77.08
44.11
13.39
Total Assets
3,658.45
3,493.32
3,451.88
1,084.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.