iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Inox Leisure Ltd Key Ratios

508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023|03:59:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Leisure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Op profit growth

-91.66

187.84

43.21

-23.41

EBIT growth

-154.64

158.97

93.22

-40.67

Net profit growth

-2,350.25

-86.9

274.42

-62.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

46.98

31.45

15.38

11.86

EBIT margin

-180.46

18.43

10.02

5.72

Net profit margin

-318.74

0.79

8.5

2.5

RoCE

-5.5

15.84

14.61

8.27

RoNW

-13.45

0.58

4.68

1.42

RoA

-2.43

0.16

3.1

0.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.02

1.46

11.92

3.18

Dividend per share

0

1

0

0

Cash EPS

-55.19

-24.27

3.04

-5.82

Book value per share

56.26

60.58

72.93

60.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-9.48

179.62

22.18

90.07

P/CEPS

-5.15

-10.8

86.93

-49.19

P/B

5.05

4.32

3.62

4.75

EV/EBIDTA

64.91

8.91

12.75

19.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

79.57

0

0

Tax payout

-24.57

-88.32

15.99

-31.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.51

13.33

16.58

14.68

Inventory days

41.33

2.21

2.5

2.38

Creditor days

-1,055.09

-44.61

-39.53

-32.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.76

-1.58

-4.67

-2.76

Net debt / equity

4.37

4.46

0.41

0.54

Net debt / op. profit

55.61

4.64

1.33

2.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.43

-6.65

-5.51

-5.57

Employee costs

-81.81

-7.48

-7.14

-7.07

Other costs

36.23

-54.4

-71.95

-75.48

Inox Leisure : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Leisure Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.