Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Op profit growth
-91.66
187.84
43.21
-23.41
EBIT growth
-154.64
158.97
93.22
-40.67
Net profit growth
-2,350.25
-86.9
274.42
-62.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
46.98
31.45
15.38
11.86
EBIT margin
-180.46
18.43
10.02
5.72
Net profit margin
-318.74
0.79
8.5
2.5
RoCE
-5.5
15.84
14.61
8.27
RoNW
-13.45
0.58
4.68
1.42
RoA
-2.43
0.16
3.1
0.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.02
1.46
11.92
3.18
Dividend per share
0
1
0
0
Cash EPS
-55.19
-24.27
3.04
-5.82
Book value per share
56.26
60.58
72.93
60.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-9.48
179.62
22.18
90.07
P/CEPS
-5.15
-10.8
86.93
-49.19
P/B
5.05
4.32
3.62
4.75
EV/EBIDTA
64.91
8.91
12.75
19.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
79.57
0
0
Tax payout
-24.57
-88.32
15.99
-31.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.51
13.33
16.58
14.68
Inventory days
41.33
2.21
2.5
2.38
Creditor days
-1,055.09
-44.61
-39.53
-32.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.76
-1.58
-4.67
-2.76
Net debt / equity
4.37
4.46
0.41
0.54
Net debt / op. profit
55.61
4.64
1.33
2.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.43
-6.65
-5.51
-5.57
Employee costs
-81.81
-7.48
-7.14
-7.07
Other costs
36.23
-54.4
-71.95
-75.48
