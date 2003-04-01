<dhhead>Independent Auditor?s Report</dhhead>

To the Members of PVR INOX Limited

(formerly known as PVR Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PVR INOX Limited (formerly known as PVR Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive expense, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive expense, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics? issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Impairment of Goodwill. (as described in Note 4B of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the standalone financial statement includes Goodwill of H 57,336 million. Our audit procedures, among others included the following: The Company?s assessment of impairment of goodwill is complex as it involves significant judgement in determining the assumptions used to estimate the recoverable amount including forward-looking information relating to revenue growth, operating margins and operating cash-flows and determination of discount rate. • Understanding the control environment, evaluating, and testing the operating effectiveness of the relevant controls over the process for determining the recoverable amounts The impairment tests is considered a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the impairment assessment is based are highly judgemental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and because of the materiality of the balances to the financial statements as a whole. • Assessed the key information used in determining the valuation including the weighted average cost of capital, cash flow forecasts and the implicit growth. • Assessed historical accuracy of management?s budgets and forecasts by comparing them to actual performance; • Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used; • Involved our valuation expert to assist in evaluating the key assumptions of the valuations. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the models; • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures given in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements under the accounting standards.

Other Information

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charge with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statement of year ended March 31, 2023 included in these standalone financial statement are restated pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation as explained in note 44(i) of the standalone financial statement for which we did not audit the financial statement of Shouri Properties Private Limited (Transferor company) whose financial statement reflects total assets of H 10 million as at March 31, 2023 and total revenues of H 5 million, net profit after tax amounting to H Nil, total comprehensive income of H Nil for the year on that date, which were audited by other auditor, as adjusted for the accounting effects of the Scheme of arrangement recorded by the Company (in particular, the accounting effects of Ind AS 103 ‘Business Combinations?) and other consequential adjustments, which have been audited by us. The reports of such other auditor on standalone financial statement and other financial information as mentioned above has been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of transferor company, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) The modification in relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 54 (vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 54 (vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and as explained in note 51 to the standalone financial statement, during the current year, the Company has used 2 accounting software for maintaining its books of account. One of the software had a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes at database level to data when using certain access rights and also for certain changes made using privileged/ administrative access rights. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software. In case of other accounting software operated by a third-party software service provider, Service Organisation Controls 1 type 2 report is not available, hence we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

per Vikas Mehra Partner Place of Signature: New Delhi Membership Number: 094421 Date: May 14, 2024 UDIN: 24094421BKDLCT9544

Annexure ‘1?

referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: PVR INOX Limited (Formerly known as PVR Limited) ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i)(b) Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i)(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in note 3 and 4A to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and right of use assets are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable Properties, in the nature of freehold land, leasehold land and buildings, as indicated in the below mentioned cases, which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunal?s (NCLT), are not individually held in the name of the Company, however the deed of merger has been registered by the Company.

Description of Property Gross carrying value ( in million) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Date/period since held Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold land 1,307 Inox Leisure Limited and other parties acquired No January 01, 2023 Acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Buildings 2,027 by Inox Leisure Limited in earlier years Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunal?s (NCLT) Leasehold land 79 SPI Cinemas Private Limited No August 17, 2018

The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets), or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i)(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(ii)(b) As disclosed in note 19 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, there is no requirement on the Company to submit quarterly returns/statements with the bank.

(iii)(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies as follows:

(H in millions)

Particulars Guarantee Security Loans Advance in nature of loan Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 50 Nil 400 Nil - Others (loan to employees) Nil Nil 1 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 50 Nil Nil Nil - Others (loan to employees) Nil Nil 20 Nil

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii)(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Company?s interest. During the year the Company has not provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to companies. During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii)(c) In respect to loans granted to the Companies, the loans are repayable on demand. For loans outstanding at the year end that are repayable on demand, we have been informed by the Company that the Company has not demanded repayment of such loans during the year. The repayment of loans demanded during the year have been received. The payment of interest for such loans is regular. For loans and advances in the nature of loan granted to other parties, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been duly stipulated in the loan agreement and the repayment or receipts are regular.

Other than above, during the year, the Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii)(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iii)(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii)(f) As disclosed in note 13 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Repayable on demand (A) 222 Nil 222 - without specifying any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A) + (B) 222 Nil 222 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 92% Nil 92%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantee and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii)(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii)(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(H in millions)

Name of Statues Nature of Dues Amount yet to paid Amount paid under protest Period to which amount relates Forum where disputes is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.00 - 2010-11 Hon?ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 53.50 0.58 2007-08 to 2012-13 Hon?ble Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 59.48 36.39 2009-10, 2011-12 to 2017-18 Hon?ble Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 14.33 - 2017-18 Hon?ble Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.73 0.43 2012-13 to 2015-16 Hon?ble Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.33 0.70 2019-20 Hon?ble Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Tamil Nadu Entertainments Tax Act, 1939 Entertainment Tax 15.93 - 2010-11 Hon?ble Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Chennai. M.P. Entertainment Duty and Advertisement Tax Act, 1936 Entertainment Tax 82.34 - 2006-07 to 2010-11 Hon?ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh M.P. Entertainment Duty and Advertisement Tax Act, 1936 Entertainment Tax 62.00 - 2005-06 to 2012-13 Hon?ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Entertainments Duty Act ("Act"), 1923 Entertainment Tax 16.08 - 2014-15 to 2017-18 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Maharashtra Entertainments Duty Act ("Act"), 1923 Entertainment Tax 10.23 - 2014-15 to 2015-16 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay The Goa Entertainment Tax Act, 1964 Entertainment Tax 22.50 - 2003-04 to 2009-10 Hon?ble Supreme Court of India Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 55.79 3.85 2011-12 to 2017-18 Hon?ble Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Chennai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 490.06 39.73 2013-14 to 2017-18 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 581.99 42.58 2015-16 to 2017-18 Hon?ble Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 35.45 - 2013-14 Hon?ble Delhi Commissionerate Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 170.69 - 2014-15 to 2015-16 Hon?ble High Court of Delhi Entertainment Tax Act 2007 Entertainment Tax 12.00 4.00 2015-16 Hon?ble Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Amritsar Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Provident Fund 6.84 3.75 Hon?ble Tribunal High Court (Madras) Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation 1.65 0.34 2018-19 to 2019-20 Hon?ble High Court of Bombay Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 7.66 0.40 2017-18 Hon?ble Appellate authority Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 1.37 0.14 2017-18 to 2019-20 Hon?ble Appellate Joint Commissioner, (ST), Punjagutta, Telangana

Electricity Act, 2003 Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) - 38.98 2007-08 to 2009-10 Hon?ble Supreme Court of India The Indian Stamp Act, 1899 Stamp duty matter, Lucknow 26.38 - 2006-07 Hon?ble Board of Revenue at Allahabad Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 0.44 - 2003-04 to 2004-05 Hon?ble Asst. Commissioner of Customs, Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, JNPT, Nhava Sheva Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 16.06 15.00 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Hon?ble High Court of Delhi Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 60.89 2.50 2017-18 to 2019-20 Hon?ble High Court of Rajasthan Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 11.43 0.56 2017-18, 2018-19 Appellate authority Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 225.28 - 2018-19 Hon?ble High Court of Punjab & Haryana Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 21.78 1.93 2017-18 to 2020-21 Joint Commissioner (Appeal)

The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix)(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix)(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix)(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes of the Company.

(ix)(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures. The Company does not have any associate.

(ix)(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint venture. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any associate.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence, the requirement to report in clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x)(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi)(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv)(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi)(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 52 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and considering the Company?s current liabilities exceeds the current assets by H 14,982 million, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

(xx)(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

per Vikas Mehra Partner Place of Signature: New Delhi Membership Number: 094421 Date: May 14, 2024 UDIN: 24094421BKDLCT9544

ANNEXURE

to The Independent Auditor?s Report of even date on The Standalone Financial Statements of PVR Inox Limted

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of PVR INOX Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005