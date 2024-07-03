iifl-logo-icon 1
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Share Price

6.69
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High6.69
  • 52 Wk High7.42
  • Prev. Close6.83
  • Day's Low6.69
  • 52 Wk Low 1.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E12.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-1.96
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.23
  • Div. Yield0
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0

Prev. Close

6.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

6.69

Day's Low

6.69

52 Week's High

7.42

52 Week's Low

1.5

Book Value

-1.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.23

P/E

12.83

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 48.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.25

-22.35

-20.65

-16.32

Net Worth

-11.42

-11.52

-9.82

-5.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.16

29.12

30.8

32.39

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

-5.47

-4.91

-8.84

Raw materials

-0.35

1.75

-0.6

0.19

As % of sales

3.46

6.03

1.96

0.58

Employee costs

-1.43

-2.15

-2.08

-2.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-8.78

0.87

1.1

0.94

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.59

-0.51

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

-13.04

-0.91

-1.07

3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.1

-5.47

-4.91

-8.84

Op profit growth

-389.6

-5.7

-6.15

-2.78

EBIT growth

-476.14

-8.77

-1.71

-0.53

Net profit growth

-1,270.23

-27.44

15.35

-20.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

21.33

12.43

9.89

9.36

10.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.33

12.43

9.89

9.36

10.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.02

1.28

0

0.02

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

668.6

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,250.7

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

122.56

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

572.45

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

711.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

R Radikaa Sarathkumar

Independent Director

A Krishnamoorthy

Independent Director

J Krishna Prasad

Independent Director

V Selvaraj

Director (Operation)

R Sarathkumar

Whole-time Director

Radhikaa Rayane

Additional Director

Narayanan Ananthakrishnan Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Balaji Gandla

Non Executive Director

Krishnachandar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

Summary

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. was originally incorporated on September 15, 1999 with the name Radaan Picture Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company as Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd effective from June 06, 2002. The Company is one of the leading television content providers in South India. It currently produces television serials/soaps in three South Indian languages i.e Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The Company is in the business of production of TV/digital content, conducting of shows/events, feature films.The Company drew up a long term strategy to get into production of film/telefilms, Computer Graphics & Animation, game shows and Event Management. With a population of over a billion India is the second largest entertainment market in the world. And perhaps the most competitive, it has over 8000 television production houses covering 30 languages. More than 500 daily and over 200 weekly television programmes are telecast. Radaan Mediaworks is one Company that has emerged as one of the most successful media entertainment stories in India. Indeed the leading production house in South India. And among the top five in the country. Radaan is the leading production house in South India and is one of the most noted and respected media houses in the country. Radaan programmes are telecast on all major channels in South India: Sun TV, KTV, Gemini, Surya, Udaya, ETV and Zee. It completed more than 10 years of association with the numero uno channel in South Ind
Company FAQs

What is the Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd share price today?

The Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is ₹36.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is 12.83 and -3.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd?

Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.43%, 3 Years at 69.60%, 1 Year at 241.50%, 6 Month at 217.67%, 3 Month at 103.27% and 1 Month at 29.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.42 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 48.30 %

