SectorEntertainment
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹6.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹6.69
Day's Low₹6.69
52 Week's High₹7.42
52 Week's Low₹1.5
Book Value₹-1.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.23
P/E12.83
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.25
-22.35
-20.65
-16.32
Net Worth
-11.42
-11.52
-9.82
-5.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.16
29.12
30.8
32.39
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
-5.47
-4.91
-8.84
Raw materials
-0.35
1.75
-0.6
0.19
As % of sales
3.46
6.03
1.96
0.58
Employee costs
-1.43
-2.15
-2.08
-2.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-8.78
0.87
1.1
0.94
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.59
-0.51
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
-13.04
-0.91
-1.07
3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.1
-5.47
-4.91
-8.84
Op profit growth
-389.6
-5.7
-6.15
-2.78
EBIT growth
-476.14
-8.77
-1.71
-0.53
Net profit growth
-1,270.23
-27.44
15.35
-20.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
21.33
12.43
9.89
9.36
10.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.33
12.43
9.89
9.36
10.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.02
1.28
0
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
668.6
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,250.7
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
122.56
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
572.45
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
711.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
R Radikaa Sarathkumar
Independent Director
A Krishnamoorthy
Independent Director
J Krishna Prasad
Independent Director
V Selvaraj
Director (Operation)
R Sarathkumar
Whole-time Director
Radhikaa Rayane
Additional Director
Narayanan Ananthakrishnan Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Balaji Gandla
Non Executive Director
Krishnachandar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd
Summary
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. was originally incorporated on September 15, 1999 with the name Radaan Picture Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company as Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd effective from June 06, 2002. The Company is one of the leading television content providers in South India. It currently produces television serials/soaps in three South Indian languages i.e Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The Company is in the business of production of TV/digital content, conducting of shows/events, feature films.The Company drew up a long term strategy to get into production of film/telefilms, Computer Graphics & Animation, game shows and Event Management. With a population of over a billion India is the second largest entertainment market in the world. And perhaps the most competitive, it has over 8000 television production houses covering 30 languages. More than 500 daily and over 200 weekly television programmes are telecast. Radaan Mediaworks is one Company that has emerged as one of the most successful media entertainment stories in India. Indeed the leading production house in South India. And among the top five in the country. Radaan is the leading production house in South India and is one of the most noted and respected media houses in the country. Radaan programmes are telecast on all major channels in South India: Sun TV, KTV, Gemini, Surya, Udaya, ETV and Zee. It completed more than 10 years of association with the numero uno channel in South Ind
The Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is ₹36.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is 12.83 and -3.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radaan Mediaworks I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.43%, 3 Years at 69.60%, 1 Year at 241.50%, 6 Month at 217.67%, 3 Month at 103.27% and 1 Month at 29.36%.
