Summary

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. was originally incorporated on September 15, 1999 with the name Radaan Picture Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company as Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd effective from June 06, 2002. The Company is one of the leading television content providers in South India. It currently produces television serials/soaps in three South Indian languages i.e Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The Company is in the business of production of TV/digital content, conducting of shows/events, feature films.The Company drew up a long term strategy to get into production of film/telefilms, Computer Graphics & Animation, game shows and Event Management. With a population of over a billion India is the second largest entertainment market in the world. And perhaps the most competitive, it has over 8000 television production houses covering 30 languages. More than 500 daily and over 200 weekly television programmes are telecast. Radaan Mediaworks is one Company that has emerged as one of the most successful media entertainment stories in India. Indeed the leading production house in South India. And among the top five in the country. Radaan is the leading production house in South India and is one of the most noted and respected media houses in the country. Radaan programmes are telecast on all major channels in South India: Sun TV, KTV, Gemini, Surya, Udaya, ETV and Zee. It completed more than 10 years of association with the numero uno channel in South Ind

