Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Quarterly Results

6.55
(-2.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.42

14.79

11.87

4.06

3.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.42

14.79

11.87

4.06

3.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.02

0.02

Total Income

3.42

14.79

11.87

4.07

3.35

Total Expenditure

2.61

13.59

7.9

4.33

4.17

PBIDT

0.81

1.2

3.97

-0.25

-0.82

Interest

0.56

0.66

0.75

0.85

0.76

PBDT

0.26

0.54

3.22

-1.1

-1.58

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

0.53

3.24

-1.11

-1.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.53

3.24

-1.11

-1.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

0.53

3.24

-1.11

-1.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

0.1

0.7

-0.21

-0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.68

8.11

33.44

-6.15

-24.62

PBDTM(%)

7.6

3.65

27.12

-27.09

-47.44

PATM(%)

7.3

3.58

27.29

-27.33

-48.04

