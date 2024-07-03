Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.42
14.79
11.87
4.06
3.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.42
14.79
11.87
4.06
3.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.02
0.02
Total Income
3.42
14.79
11.87
4.07
3.35
Total Expenditure
2.61
13.59
7.9
4.33
4.17
PBIDT
0.81
1.2
3.97
-0.25
-0.82
Interest
0.56
0.66
0.75
0.85
0.76
PBDT
0.26
0.54
3.22
-1.1
-1.58
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.25
0.53
3.24
-1.11
-1.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
0.53
3.24
-1.11
-1.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.25
0.53
3.24
-1.11
-1.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.1
0.7
-0.21
-0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.68
8.11
33.44
-6.15
-24.62
PBDTM(%)
7.6
3.65
27.12
-27.09
-47.44
PATM(%)
7.3
3.58
27.29
-27.33
-48.04
