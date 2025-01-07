Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.16
29.12
30.8
32.39
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
-5.47
-4.91
-8.84
Raw materials
-0.35
1.75
-0.6
0.19
As % of sales
3.46
6.03
1.96
0.58
Employee costs
-1.43
-2.15
-2.08
-2.28
As % of sales
14.14
7.41
6.76
7.06
Other costs
-15.35
-26.3
-25.56
-27.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
151.1
90.33
82.97
85.11
Operating profit
-6.98
2.41
2.55
2.72
OPM
-68.71
8.28
8.3
8.4
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.59
-0.51
-0.62
Interest expense
-1.25
-1.12
-1.09
-1.28
Other income
0.01
0.18
0.14
0.13
Profit before tax
-8.78
0.87
1.1
0.94
Taxes
-0.03
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Tax rate
0.41
-13.95
-5.6
-5.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.81
0.75
1.03
0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.81
0.75
1.03
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-1,270.23
-27.44
15.35
-20.84
NPM
-86.76
2.58
3.37
2.77
