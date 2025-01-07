iifl-logo-icon 1
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.55
(-2.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.16

29.12

30.8

32.39

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

-5.47

-4.91

-8.84

Raw materials

-0.35

1.75

-0.6

0.19

As % of sales

3.46

6.03

1.96

0.58

Employee costs

-1.43

-2.15

-2.08

-2.28

As % of sales

14.14

7.41

6.76

7.06

Other costs

-15.35

-26.3

-25.56

-27.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

151.1

90.33

82.97

85.11

Operating profit

-6.98

2.41

2.55

2.72

OPM

-68.71

8.28

8.3

8.4

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.59

-0.51

-0.62

Interest expense

-1.25

-1.12

-1.09

-1.28

Other income

0.01

0.18

0.14

0.13

Profit before tax

-8.78

0.87

1.1

0.94

Taxes

-0.03

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

Tax rate

0.41

-13.95

-5.6

-5.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.81

0.75

1.03

0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.81

0.75

1.03

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-1,270.23

-27.44

15.35

-20.84

NPM

-86.76

2.58

3.37

2.77

