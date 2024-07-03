Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.46
6.52
4.83
5.95
6.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.46
6.52
4.83
5.95
6.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.01
1.23
0
0.01
Total Income
9.51
6.53
6.05
5.96
7.01
Total Expenditure
10.84
8.61
6.48
10.07
11
PBIDT
-1.34
-2.08
-0.43
-4.12
-3.99
Interest
2.31
1.77
1.46
1.12
0.83
PBDT
-3.64
-3.85
-1.89
-5.24
-4.82
Depreciation
0.04
0.06
0.23
0.36
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.02
0.03
0.21
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.69
-3.89
-2.15
-5.81
-5.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.69
-3.89
-2.15
-5.81
-5.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.69
-3.89
-2.15
-5.81
-5.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.68
-0.72
-0.4
-1.07
-0.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.16
-31.9
-8.9
-69.24
-57.08
PBDTM(%)
-38.47
-59.04
-39.13
-88.06
-68.95
PATM(%)
-39
-59.66
-44.51
-97.64
-76.39
