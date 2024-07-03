iifl-logo-icon 1
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.41
(-2.14%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.46

6.52

4.83

5.95

6.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.46

6.52

4.83

5.95

6.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.01

1.23

0

0.01

Total Income

9.51

6.53

6.05

5.96

7.01

Total Expenditure

10.84

8.61

6.48

10.07

11

PBIDT

-1.34

-2.08

-0.43

-4.12

-3.99

Interest

2.31

1.77

1.46

1.12

0.83

PBDT

-3.64

-3.85

-1.89

-5.24

-4.82

Depreciation

0.04

0.06

0.23

0.36

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.02

0.03

0.21

0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.69

-3.89

-2.15

-5.81

-5.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.69

-3.89

-2.15

-5.81

-5.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.69

-3.89

-2.15

-5.81

-5.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.68

-0.72

-0.4

-1.07

-0.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-14.16

-31.9

-8.9

-69.24

-57.08

PBDTM(%)

-38.47

-59.04

-39.13

-88.06

-68.95

PATM(%)

-39

-59.66

-44.51

-97.64

-76.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

