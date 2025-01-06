Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-8.78
0.87
1.1
0.94
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.59
-0.51
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.12
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
-13.04
-0.91
-1.07
3
Other operating items
Operating
-22.42
-0.74
-0.54
3.27
Capital expenditure
-2.09
0.85
0.82
-0.77
Free cash flow
-24.51
0.11
0.28
2.5
Equity raised
7.7
14.2
15.16
16.35
Investing
0
0
-0.02
0
Financing
10.76
-0.93
0.77
1.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.04
13.38
16.19
20.71
