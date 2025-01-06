iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.69
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

Radaan Media. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-8.78

0.87

1.1

0.94

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.59

-0.51

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.12

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

-13.04

-0.91

-1.07

3

Other operating items

Operating

-22.42

-0.74

-0.54

3.27

Capital expenditure

-2.09

0.85

0.82

-0.77

Free cash flow

-24.51

0.11

0.28

2.5

Equity raised

7.7

14.2

15.16

16.35

Investing

0

0

-0.02

0

Financing

10.76

-0.93

0.77

1.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.04

13.38

16.19

20.71

Radaan Media. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.