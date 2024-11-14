|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of un-audited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024. Approval for un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter & half year ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Krishnachandar as an Independent Director effective from 25th September 2024. (I) Appointment of Independent Director (ii) Election of Chairperson (iii) Re-Constitution of Committees
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un- audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Boards Approval for Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to further intimate that pursuant to the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window which was closed from 1st April 2024 for the purpose of declaration of the financial results will reopen 48 hours after declaration of the financial results We are enclosing herewith, copy of the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 25th May, 2024. The company is arranging to publish the extract of the said financial results in newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024, duly approved by board of directors at their meeting held today i.e on 25th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Change in Key Managerial Personnel Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window will remain closed for dealing in the securities of the company by all promoters, directors, officers, other designated persons and their immediate relatives, with effect from Tuesday 19th March 2024 to Wednesday, 27th March 2024 (Both days inclusive) on account of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th March 2024 for the proposed change in Key Managerial personnel of the Company. (i) Sale/Transfer of 7,50,000 Equity Shares entirely held by the Company in Celebrity Cricket League Private Limited (CCL) for Rs.1.25 crores. (ii) Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (iii) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Read less..
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is to further intimate that pursuant to the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window which was closed from 1st January 2024 for the purpose of declaration of the financial results will reopen 48 hours after declaration of the financial results. Financial Results under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
