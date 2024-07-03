Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd Summary

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. was originally incorporated on September 15, 1999 with the name Radaan Picture Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company as Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd effective from June 06, 2002. The Company is one of the leading television content providers in South India. It currently produces television serials/soaps in three South Indian languages i.e Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The Company is in the business of production of TV/digital content, conducting of shows/events, feature films.The Company drew up a long term strategy to get into production of film/telefilms, Computer Graphics & Animation, game shows and Event Management. With a population of over a billion India is the second largest entertainment market in the world. And perhaps the most competitive, it has over 8000 television production houses covering 30 languages. More than 500 daily and over 200 weekly television programmes are telecast. Radaan Mediaworks is one Company that has emerged as one of the most successful media entertainment stories in India. Indeed the leading production house in South India. And among the top five in the country. Radaan is the leading production house in South India and is one of the most noted and respected media houses in the country. Radaan programmes are telecast on all major channels in South India: Sun TV, KTV, Gemini, Surya, Udaya, ETV and Zee. It completed more than 10 years of association with the numero uno channel in South India - SUN TV Network. Thereafter, it moved beyond the shores of India and established presence in Sri Lanka and has staged events in Malaysia, Singapore & UK.During year 2006-07, the production for Tamil film Kannmoochi Enada commenced. Thalaimagan Tamil film released in 2007 and Tamil TV Serial Chelvi turned Super Hit and the new serial Arase started during the year. In 2007-08, the Company launched new programs Lakshmi and Ammaye Kaparam in Kannada and Telugu Languages. Further, week end shows in Tamil Languages titled Thiruvalar Thirmathi was commenced which ended after telecast of 26 Episodes. Tamil Film Jaggubhai was released by the co-producer M/s.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). The film was jointly produced with (ZEEL) in 50:50 ratio during the year 2009-10. Radaan Media Ventures Pte Limited was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore during 2011-12.