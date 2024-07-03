Summary

Maxposure Limited was incorporated on August 17, 2006 as Maxposure Media Group India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated August 17, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Private Limited dated October 26, 2023. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 3, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Limited. Maxposure is a diverse new-age media and entertainment company offering 360-degree services across multiple distribution platforms. The Company operates in media and entertainment industry including but not limited to in-flight entertainment, content marketing, technology and advertising. Specialising in customised solutions, the house of the Company stands on four pillars: Inflight Entertainment, Content Marketing, Technology and Advertising.In 2006, the Company was incorporated with the launch of premium lifestyle and popular publication. In 2010, it acquired Meridith Corporation, an Amercian media conglomerate based out of Iowa, for publishing, promoting, sell and distributing a periodical magazine under the title Diabetic Living. The Company was acquired in 2011, by Gruner + Jahr, a fully-owned subsidiary of Germany-based Bertelsmann Group, a leading media conglomerate. In 2013, Maxposure joined with DLF Utilities Limite

