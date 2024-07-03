iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maxposure Ltd Share Price

96.65
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102
  • Day's High102
  • 52 Wk High145
  • Prev. Close100.7
  • Day's Low91.6
  • 52 Wk Low 65.55
  • Turnover (lac)47.35
  • P/E32.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maxposure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

102

Prev. Close

100.7

Turnover(Lac.)

47.35

Day's High

102

Day's Low

91.6

52 Week's High

145

52 Week's Low

65.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.79

P/E

32.48

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0

Maxposure Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maxposure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maxposure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.55%

Non-Promoter- 8.97%

Institutions: 8.97%

Non-Institutions: 29.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maxposure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.74

3.32

3.32

3.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.49

26.81

23.34

22.99

Net Worth

56.23

30.13

26.66

26.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

47.28

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

47.28

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.75

View Annually Results

Maxposure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maxposure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash Johari

Whole-time Director

Sweta Johari

Non Executive Director

Massimo Angelo Antonio Monti

Independent Director

Torsten-Jörn Klein

Independent Director

Jorge Luis Arauz

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maxposure Ltd

Summary

Maxposure Limited was incorporated on August 17, 2006 as Maxposure Media Group India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated August 17, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Private Limited dated October 26, 2023. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 3, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Limited. Maxposure is a diverse new-age media and entertainment company offering 360-degree services across multiple distribution platforms. The Company operates in media and entertainment industry including but not limited to in-flight entertainment, content marketing, technology and advertising. Specialising in customised solutions, the house of the Company stands on four pillars: Inflight Entertainment, Content Marketing, Technology and Advertising.In 2006, the Company was incorporated with the launch of premium lifestyle and popular publication. In 2010, it acquired Meridith Corporation, an Amercian media conglomerate based out of Iowa, for publishing, promoting, sell and distributing a periodical magazine under the title Diabetic Living. The Company was acquired in 2011, by Gruner + Jahr, a fully-owned subsidiary of Germany-based Bertelsmann Group, a leading media conglomerate. In 2013, Maxposure joined with DLF Utilities Limite
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maxposure Ltd share price today?

The Maxposure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maxposure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maxposure Ltd is ₹219.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maxposure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maxposure Ltd is 32.48 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maxposure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maxposure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maxposure Ltd is ₹65.55 and ₹145 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maxposure Ltd?

Maxposure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.90%, 6 Month at 0.25%, 3 Month at -8.87% and 1 Month at 11.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maxposure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maxposure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.56 %
Institutions - 8.97 %
Public - 29.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maxposure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.