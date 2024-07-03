SectorEntertainment
Open₹102
Prev. Close₹100.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.35
Day's High₹102
Day's Low₹91.6
52 Week's High₹145
52 Week's Low₹65.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.79
P/E32.48
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.74
3.32
3.32
3.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.49
26.81
23.34
22.99
Net Worth
56.23
30.13
26.66
26.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
47.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
47.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash Johari
Whole-time Director
Sweta Johari
Non Executive Director
Massimo Angelo Antonio Monti
Independent Director
Torsten-Jörn Klein
Independent Director
Jorge Luis Arauz
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maxposure Ltd
Summary
Maxposure Limited was incorporated on August 17, 2006 as Maxposure Media Group India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company dated August 17, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Private Limited dated October 26, 2023. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 3, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Delhi and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Maxposure Limited. Maxposure is a diverse new-age media and entertainment company offering 360-degree services across multiple distribution platforms. The Company operates in media and entertainment industry including but not limited to in-flight entertainment, content marketing, technology and advertising. Specialising in customised solutions, the house of the Company stands on four pillars: Inflight Entertainment, Content Marketing, Technology and Advertising.In 2006, the Company was incorporated with the launch of premium lifestyle and popular publication. In 2010, it acquired Meridith Corporation, an Amercian media conglomerate based out of Iowa, for publishing, promoting, sell and distributing a periodical magazine under the title Diabetic Living. The Company was acquired in 2011, by Gruner + Jahr, a fully-owned subsidiary of Germany-based Bertelsmann Group, a leading media conglomerate. In 2013, Maxposure joined with DLF Utilities Limite
Read More
The Maxposure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maxposure Ltd is ₹219.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maxposure Ltd is 32.48 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maxposure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maxposure Ltd is ₹65.55 and ₹145 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maxposure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.90%, 6 Month at 0.25%, 3 Month at -8.87% and 1 Month at 11.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.