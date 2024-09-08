Maxposure Ltd Management Discussions

Economic growth in FY 2023-24 helped India maintain its position as the fifth-largest economy after overcoming repeated waves of COVID-19 pandemic shocks. Real GDP in the first quarter of 2023-24 is currently about 6% higher than its corresponding period in 2020-21, indicating a robust start to Indias recovery from the pandemic. With the release of pent-up demand and widespread vaccination coverage, the contact-intensive services sector is projected to be the main driver of development in 2023-24. Rising employment and significantly increasing private consumption, supported by growing consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending by the government in the economy is expected to be bolstered by factors such as tax buoyancy, a streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalization of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium term, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to enhance growth multipliers, and with the revival in monsoon and the Kharif sowing, agriculture is also gaining momentum. The contact-based services sector has largely shown promise in boosting growth by unleashing pent-up demand over the period of April-September 2023. The sectors success is being captured by a number of high-frequency indicators (HFIs) that are performing well, signaling the beginnings of a strong comeback.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers globally over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity

The rising use of digital devices in everyday life has led to increased passenger demand for enhanced in-flight experience, including content from around the world, including movies, games, TV shows etc. The recent purchase of aircrafts by Indian airlines shall help Indian civil aviation ecosystem find a firm footing. The mega-orders for more than 900 passenger jets placed by IndiGo and Air India is a testament to Indias unprecedented growth potential, leading to acceleration in all related fields of aviation.

• Increase in passenger traffic is driving new aircraft procurements, creating demand for aircraft IFES market.

• Increasing customer need for bug-free connectivity onboard is one of the important factors driving IFES growth.

• Technological advancements in terms of wireless connectivity have enabled passengers to use personal electronic devices in airlines, consequently driving the growth of the industry.

Content Marketing

Indias online content creation market is set to reach over $24 billion by 2028. According to a report by EY, the Indian content industry stood at a towering $19 billion valuation in 2020 and is expected to hit $30.6 billion this year. The content marketing market size is estimated at USD 263.09 billion in the current year. It is expected to reach USD 523.45 billion in the next five years, registering a CAGR of 14.75%

Advertisement

The Indian advertising market size reached INR 743.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,412.5 Billion by 2028, a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023- 2028 Dentsus India Digital Report 2023 says the Indian advertising industry grew at 18.1% over 2021 and is expected to witness a compounded growth of 15.07% by the end of 2024 Indian digital advertising industry is predicted to reach Rs51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31% by 2024.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Internal control systems are integrated into all processes and functions within the Company. These systems are regularly reviewed and, when necessary, modified or redesigned to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and control. All processes and systems undergo Internal Audit, complemented by Statutory Auditors who verify that financial reporting is accurate and fair, and that these controls are properly designed and functioning effectively.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

RATIO Numerator Denominator FY 2024 FY 2023 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 2.98 0.86 Debt Equity Ratio Total Debt Shareholders Equity 0.03 0.09 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earning Available For Debt Debt Service 30.10 14.72 Return On Equity Ratio Net profit after tax Net Worth Equity 13.72 13.16 Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of goods sold Average Inventory 27.47 21.46 Trade Receivables Turnover Net Sales Average Accounts 3.11 2.85 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Net Credit Purchases Average Accounts 0.23 0.13 Net Capital Turnover Ratio Net Sales Working Capital 3.87 14.74 Net Profit Ratio Profit after Tax Net Sales 18.02 12.47 Return On Capital Employed Earning Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 19.73 14.32 Return On Investment Interest Income Cost of Investment 0.00 0.00