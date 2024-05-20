To,

The Members of,

Maxposure Limited

(Formerly Known as "Maxposure Private Limited" and "Maxposure Media Group India Private Limited")

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financia! statements of MAXPOSURE LIMITED (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss , statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information hereinafter referred to as a "Financial Statement"

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements for the year ended 2024 give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 . Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Principal audit procedure performed The company drives its revenue from Sale of Services mainly Inflight, Entertainment, Advertisement, Content Marketing & Technology The revenue is recognized at the time of completion of services or part thereof. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures on selected specific and statistical samples of contracts, among others to obtain sufficient audit evidence: 1. Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition is in accordance with the applicable accounting standard and accounting policies. 2. Verified the contract with customers made in this regard and revenues accounted under proportionate Completion method.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

The Company Annual report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specifie 64 of 160 Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting

records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of infernal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether adequate internal financial controls systems are in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern 65 of 160

accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we may have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Company has Two branches (Delhi & Mumbai), accounts of all branch office of the company are not audited by a person other than the companys auditor. hence, the provisions of section 143(3)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss, the Standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report agree with the 66 of 160 account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(h) There is no any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

(i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(j) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(k) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There have been no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either Individually or in aggregate ) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,s, no funds (Which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign67 of 160

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or Ult?mate Beneficiaries.

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under clause (1) and (2) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operative throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Manish Pandey & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:019807C SD/- CA Nisha Narayani Partner MembershipNo.:623330 UDIN:24623330BKGVZZ3998 Place: New Delhi Date:20/05/2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Maxposure Limited of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Maxposure Limited ("the Company"):

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the period ended 31 March, 2024, On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us we report that:

a. In respect of companys property, plant and equipment:

i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; . In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification of Property, Plant and Equipment.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company do not have any immovable properties during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the financial year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records did not exceed 10% or more in the aggregate for any class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) The company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, investment made are in the ordinary course of business and accordingly in our opinion, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees, given any security and the terms and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee

c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), (d), (e)and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

v. The company has not accepted deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company, thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of payment/non-payment of statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. In respect of loans and other borrowings:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayments of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. On examination of the financial statements of the Company, Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which has been used for longterm purposes hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture and associate.

f. The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries during the period and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture and associate.

a. The Company has issued 61,40,000 equity shares to the public having a face value of Rs.10 per share including share premium of Rs. 23 per share aggregating to Rs. 2026.20 Lakhs by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) and got listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 23rd January, 2024.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) under Section 42 and 62 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi. In respect of Frauds noticed/reported:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books and records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Section177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of companys Internal Audit:

a. To the best of our knowledge the company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have not considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) of the Order for reporting the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act is not applicable.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), & (b) of the Order is not ap72 of 160

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company and there is no core investment company within the group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year. There were no Issues, objections and concerns raised by the outgoing Auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Manish Pandey & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:019807C SD/- CA Nisha Narayani Partner MembershipNo.:623330 UDIN:24623330BKGVZZ3998 Place: New Delhi Date:20/05/2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BASILIC MAXPOSURE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financia! reporting of Maxposure Limited (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013..

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinoin

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial. controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.